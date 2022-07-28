Avant Healthcare Professionals Receives Silver Honors at the 19th Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, announced its recipient of dual honors in the 19th Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA). The company earned silver-level distinctions in the “Annual Report” category for its 2021 “Trends in Nurse Staffing Study” and “E-Publication” category for its “Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession” e-book.
The SIAA began in 2003 to recognize advertising excellence in the service industry. More than 500 advertising agencies and over 1,000 institutions participated in this year’s competition, which was judged by a national panel that evaluated approximately 1,200 entries across eight groups and 45 categories.
More than 100 hospital executives and senior leaders across the U.S. took part in Avant’s “Trends in Nurse Staffing Study.” Participants included CEOs, CNOs and HR executives from a variety of health systems settings, including critical access hospitals, state facilities and more extensive health systems. The company’s “Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession” e-book provides strategies and practices for addressing workplace aggression and violence in the nursing industry.
For the complete list of Service Industry Advertising Award winners, visit https://siaawards.com/winners-list/winners-list-2021.
Contact
