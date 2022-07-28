Avant Healthcare Professionals Receives Silver Honors at the 19th Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards

Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, announced its recipient of dual honors in the 19th Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA). The company earned silver-level distinctions in the “Annual Report” category for its 2021 “Trends in Nurse Staffing Study” and “E-Publication” category for its “Understanding Violence and Aggression in the Nursing Profession” e-book.