Avant Healthcare Professionals Original Research Published in Nursing Management
Orlando, FL, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced the publication of its study “Enhancing Workforce Diversity by Supporting the Transition of Internationally Educated Nurses” in Nursing Management.
“This original research serves to fill a void in current nursing knowledge and demonstrates the value of a transition program for internationally educated nurses in order to hasten their success in an expanded American nursing scope of practice,” said Adam Kless MSN, MBA, RN, NEA-BC and vice president of clinical operations at Avant Healthcare Professionals.
The exploratory study sought to understand nurse leaders’ perspectives regarding the clinical performance of a sample of internationally educated nurses who completed the Avant Cultural Transitions Program. Sixty-four nurse leaders from clinical facilities throughout the U.S. completed a 20-item survey assessing measures that enable internationally educated nurses to practice effectively in cross-cultural clinical situations.
The findings of the survey demonstrate that nurse leaders think highly of internationally educated nurses who complete transitions program in communication, caring practices related to patient advocacy and empowerment, and core nursing care, such as bedside skills.
“This study is another step forward for us to empirically understand how to best support internationally educated nurses and optimize their transition to practice experience,” added Kathy Rovito, DrPH, MPH, CHES, CIC, and research director and clinical analyst of Avant Healthcare Professionals.
Nurse leaders and healthcare organizations are responsible for addressing the barriers preventing highly skilled internationally educated nurses from making a smooth transition to their new workplaces. These efforts include nurturing and leveraging their experience and applying it to the U.S. nursing paradigm. A transitions program, like the one offered by Avant Healthcare Professionals, is instrumental in providing the needed support to bridge the gap between clinical and cultural transitions training, while offering personalized, ongoing support to promote cultural unity in today’s healthcare system.
View Avant’s “Enhancing Workforce Diversity by Supporting the Transition of Internationally Educated Nurses” published study in the February edition of Nursing Management by clicking here.
