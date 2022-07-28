Avant Healthcare Professionals Publishes Results of 2022 Trends in Nurse Staffing Study
Orlando, FL, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced the release of its newly published “2022 Trends in Nurse Staffing Study,” which analyzes the state of nurse staffing and identifies the major trends in 2022 from a hospital leadership perspective. The study also provides a view into RN job vacancies, recruitment and retention strategies, and a cost comparison of travel nurses.
More than 100 hospital executives and senior leaders across the United States participated in this survey. Responses were collected in February and March of 2022 from CEOs, CNOs and senior HR executives from various health systems, including critical access hospitals, regional hospitals and large health systems.
“We are excited to share our survey results and provide fresh insight into the hospital staffing challenges brought on by the national nurse shortage and the impact of COVID-19,” said Brian Hudson, senior vice president of Avant Healthcare Professionals.
Avant Healthcare Professionals has conducted this study annually since 2017 to provide hospital executives with vital information on nurse staffing trends from the perspective of their peers. The study also includes cost-effective solutions to the ongoing nursing shortage and information designed to help readers understand staffing options and make informed decisions in 2022.
The 14-page study is available for free download by visiting https://bit.ly/3KzGIwl.
Contact
Natalie Caballero
407-274-8423
www.avanthealthcare.com
bhudson@avanthealthcare.com
