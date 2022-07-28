North Carolina Author Launches Book Website for Outer Banks Suspense Thriller OBX
Manteo, NC, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Carolina author David Dean has launched a new book website for his new suspense thriller set in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, OBX.
Visitors to the website can learn more about David Dean; sign up to receive regular updates via newsletter; and learn where to purchase the book at various retail locations in North Carolina from Raleigh to Duck to Ocracoke. Links are also provided to online retailers carrying OBX such as IndieBound, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
OBX (ISBN: 979-8-218-00862-8) is the first in a series of books featuring Michael Francis, an agent with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agent Francis is sent from Raleigh to the vacation mecca of the Outer Banks to investigate the murder of an influential politician’s staffer. The struggling mother of three finds herself in a gathering storm of cover-ups, crooked cops, drug trafficking, and attempts on her life while she deals with a difficult separation from her police detective husband. In the midst of unexpected and confusing romantic overtures from a prime suspect, an approaching hurricane threatens to sabotage her investigation as Michael chases down a serial killer who's been operating in the shadows for years, facing human threats more dangerous than mother nature herself in a climactic ending with an unexpected twist.
North Carolina author David Dean is an avid fan of suspenseful mysteries, science fiction, and horror. He enjoys writing screenplays, novels, novellas, and short story anthologies that challenge a reader's perceived understanding of social norms, reality, science, and religion, and the role each plays in the ongoing struggle between good and evil in every human being.
He was recently invited to a signing event at The Island Shop Boutique in Manteo, with plans for additional appearances coming this summer and fall.
The author lives in the coastal paradise surrounding Topsail Island, North Carolina. In addition to OBX, other titles he’s authored include the sci-fi anthology The Peril of Thought and the horror novel Shadows. He is available for book signings, panel discussions and other public events.
For more information, visit obxouterbanksbook.com.
