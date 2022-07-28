White Collar Rhymes Presents: Healthy (Pair-A-Dyce & D. Bird)

Portland, OR, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fresh off of a string of successful releases, the White Collar Rhymes collective are ready to introduce listeners to a new single from their catalog. Healthy showcases an unfamiliar voice from previous releases as the outspoken artist, D. Bird, takes front stage in this single.
Bird kicks off the song with the lines, “I’m not rich, I’m just wealthy, spending all my money somebody help me” setting the tone for the upbeat track about indulging in things we love the most. Not particularly leaning into the “baller rap” theme, the track instead plays on things that may be absurd but bring enjoyment. Pair-A-Dyce joins in by opening “look at me I’m flashy, gassin’ up my ride with cash, flashin’ big faces stashed.”
While this track may not excite the hip-hop purists, it does show that White Collar Rhymes is more than just a group focused on intricate lyrics. Healthy is a track that is playable during commutes, exercise, or casual listening and is available on all platforms.
