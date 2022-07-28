White Collar Rhymes Presents: Healthy (Pair-A-Dyce & D. Bird)

The White Collar Rhymes collective are ready to introduce listeners to a new single from their catalog. Bird kicks off the song, “I’m not rich, I’m just wealthy, spending all my money somebody help me,” setting the tone for the upbeat track about indulging in things we love the most. Pair-A-Dyce joins in by opening “look at me I’m flashy, gassin’ up my ride with cash, flashin’ big faces stashed.”