CEM Africa Announces More International CX-Perts for Speaker Line-Up in August
Already known for connecting the CX sector’s biggest, best and brightest and sharing their success stories, the organisers of the CEM Africa Summit have announced the names of more experts who have not been featured on the speaker line-up of this long-running specialised CX gathering before.
Cape Town, South Africa, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Already known for connecting the CX sector’s biggest, best and brightest and sharing their success stories, the organisers of the CEM Africa Summit have announced the names of more experts who have not been featured on the speaker line-up of this long-running specialised CX* gathering before.
*CX = customer experience
The tenth edition of CEM Africa will return as an in person event in Cape Town from 23–24 August 2022. “CEM AFRICA is about getting real and separating true value from perceived,” says Shannon Mackrill, co-founder of the event, “the customer experience must be elevated, and to do so, we need to drive ROI, but first buy-in from the ultimate decision-maker is needed.”
He continues: “After a period of virtual events, we are back with improved networking, matchmaking and opportunities to share with and learn from some of the brightest CX minds and practitioners in person, and we are thrilled with our line-up, particularly the new speakers”.
New CX-perts on stage
“Already pioneers in their respective industries and fields, locally and internationally", says Mackrill, "the new names on our August agenda represent a wide variety of sectors, from car manufacturers, global consumer brands and financial services to specialised technology and CX forerunners and leading tourism organisations in the public sector”.
This list includes the Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Nestlé, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, Nissan, Sanlam, PNB Paribas, SA Taxi, Global Voice of #CX and The CX Group (the full list of new speakers appears below).
Two-day expo and key content
The latest edition of CEM Africa will gather more than 1000 delegates, including some of the brightest minds from hugely successful brands, such as Discovery, Checkers, Hollard, AVBOB, FNB, Mr Price and TFG, and many keen entrepreneurs and start-ups whose companies will also become household names in the near future.
The event features a two-day expo combined with key content, covering everything from personalisation, automation, AR/VR and machine learning, retention and customer journeys to data:
- Day 1, 23 August: A full day of educational workshops, which are targeted sessions hosted by industry specialists and their end users to bring delegates up close and personal with real use cases, challenges and solutions.
- Day 2, 24 August: A conference featuring keynotes and panel discussions by leaders and CX-perts, including Vodacom, Superbalist, McDonald’s and Dischem.
CEM Africa’s brand new local and international speakers include:
- Yugeshree Frylinck, Local CXPA Chapter Lead, The CX Group
- Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director General, Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism
- Nancy Moodley, Head of Customer Experience, Digital and CRM, Nissan
- Maroba Maduma, Chief Customer Service Officer, SA Taxi
- Neshica Naidu, Chief Customer Officer | Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Limited
- Lynton Peters, Founder and CEO, One Cart
- Saint Francis Tohlang, Director Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Nestlé
- Lihle Dlamini, Chief Marketing Officer, Eastern Cape Parks Tourism Agency
- Philip Moepya, Group Head Experience Design, Standard Bank
- Anthea Williams, Customer Experience Manager, Sanlam Reality
- Mandisa Makubalo, Founder and Managing Director, Unlimited Experiences
- Maritza Curry, Head of Data, BNP Paribas Personal Finance
- Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Bidvest Financial Services
- Dennis Wakabayashi, Chief Collaborator, Global Voice of #CX, Team Wakabayashi
- Dino Bernicchi, Head of Machine Learning, HomeChoice International PLC
- Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, Chief Experience Officer, Africa Prudential PLC
- Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager Africa, Zoho
- Siva Pather, Managing Director, NICE Systems
- Brett Butler, Country Manager, Avaya
- Stefan Grieben, CEO, Novomind
- Reynhardt Uys, Chief Experience Officer, Immersion Group Insider
- Ismail Dawjee, Head of Experience Design, Immersion Group
- Alistair Freeman, CEO, Freshtech Africa
- Gary Cameron, Customer Engagement Solutions Specialist, Avaya
CEM Africa is also welcoming back many event favourite experts to share their experience.
Leading industry support
CEM Africa can once again count on specialised industry support for this year’s edition. NICE systems is the lead sponsor; Avaya and Novomind AG are diamond sponsors; Zoho boasts platinum status; the gold sponsors include The Immersion Group, Lifesize, QConnect, Freshworks, Freshtech and Everlytic; Rogerwilco and Insider have silver partnership status, while Moengage are bronze sponsors.
The media partners for the event are Bizcommunity, Hypertext, Media Xpose and Retail Brief Africa.
About CEM Africa
CEM Africa is the largest CX event on the continent and is organised by Kinetic Events, which is a partner of The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa).
*CX = customer experience
The tenth edition of CEM Africa will return as an in person event in Cape Town from 23–24 August 2022. “CEM AFRICA is about getting real and separating true value from perceived,” says Shannon Mackrill, co-founder of the event, “the customer experience must be elevated, and to do so, we need to drive ROI, but first buy-in from the ultimate decision-maker is needed.”
He continues: “After a period of virtual events, we are back with improved networking, matchmaking and opportunities to share with and learn from some of the brightest CX minds and practitioners in person, and we are thrilled with our line-up, particularly the new speakers”.
New CX-perts on stage
“Already pioneers in their respective industries and fields, locally and internationally", says Mackrill, "the new names on our August agenda represent a wide variety of sectors, from car manufacturers, global consumer brands and financial services to specialised technology and CX forerunners and leading tourism organisations in the public sector”.
This list includes the Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Nestlé, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, Nissan, Sanlam, PNB Paribas, SA Taxi, Global Voice of #CX and The CX Group (the full list of new speakers appears below).
Two-day expo and key content
The latest edition of CEM Africa will gather more than 1000 delegates, including some of the brightest minds from hugely successful brands, such as Discovery, Checkers, Hollard, AVBOB, FNB, Mr Price and TFG, and many keen entrepreneurs and start-ups whose companies will also become household names in the near future.
The event features a two-day expo combined with key content, covering everything from personalisation, automation, AR/VR and machine learning, retention and customer journeys to data:
- Day 1, 23 August: A full day of educational workshops, which are targeted sessions hosted by industry specialists and their end users to bring delegates up close and personal with real use cases, challenges and solutions.
- Day 2, 24 August: A conference featuring keynotes and panel discussions by leaders and CX-perts, including Vodacom, Superbalist, McDonald’s and Dischem.
CEM Africa’s brand new local and international speakers include:
- Yugeshree Frylinck, Local CXPA Chapter Lead, The CX Group
- Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director General, Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism
- Nancy Moodley, Head of Customer Experience, Digital and CRM, Nissan
- Maroba Maduma, Chief Customer Service Officer, SA Taxi
- Neshica Naidu, Chief Customer Officer | Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Limited
- Lynton Peters, Founder and CEO, One Cart
- Saint Francis Tohlang, Director Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Nestlé
- Lihle Dlamini, Chief Marketing Officer, Eastern Cape Parks Tourism Agency
- Philip Moepya, Group Head Experience Design, Standard Bank
- Anthea Williams, Customer Experience Manager, Sanlam Reality
- Mandisa Makubalo, Founder and Managing Director, Unlimited Experiences
- Maritza Curry, Head of Data, BNP Paribas Personal Finance
- Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Bidvest Financial Services
- Dennis Wakabayashi, Chief Collaborator, Global Voice of #CX, Team Wakabayashi
- Dino Bernicchi, Head of Machine Learning, HomeChoice International PLC
- Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, Chief Experience Officer, Africa Prudential PLC
- Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager Africa, Zoho
- Siva Pather, Managing Director, NICE Systems
- Brett Butler, Country Manager, Avaya
- Stefan Grieben, CEO, Novomind
- Reynhardt Uys, Chief Experience Officer, Immersion Group Insider
- Ismail Dawjee, Head of Experience Design, Immersion Group
- Alistair Freeman, CEO, Freshtech Africa
- Gary Cameron, Customer Engagement Solutions Specialist, Avaya
CEM Africa is also welcoming back many event favourite experts to share their experience.
Leading industry support
CEM Africa can once again count on specialised industry support for this year’s edition. NICE systems is the lead sponsor; Avaya and Novomind AG are diamond sponsors; Zoho boasts platinum status; the gold sponsors include The Immersion Group, Lifesize, QConnect, Freshworks, Freshtech and Everlytic; Rogerwilco and Insider have silver partnership status, while Moengage are bronze sponsors.
The media partners for the event are Bizcommunity, Hypertext, Media Xpose and Retail Brief Africa.
About CEM Africa
CEM Africa is the largest CX event on the continent and is organised by Kinetic Events, which is a partner of The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa).
Contact
CEM Africa SummitContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.cemafricasummit.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.cemafricasummit.com
Categories