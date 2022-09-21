Austin Senior Resource Alliance Continues 55+ Seminar Series with “Medicare Changes for 2023”

Join Cyndi Cummings on October 5, 2022, for a special free presentation on Medicare Changes for 2023. Annually, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) releases premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts for Medicare Part A and Part B programs. CMS is committed to empowering beneficiaries with the information they need to make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage options. Attendees will learn about the changes.