Austin Senior Resource Alliance Continues 55+ Seminar Series with “Tips on Communicating with Adult Children”

Join Cyndi Cummings on November 2, 2022, for a special presentation, "Tips on Communicating with Adult Children." As relationships evolve and change just like people, navigating those changes aren’t always easy. Complex family dynamics, blended families, and changing social norms impact both the choices to be made and ways to communicate those choices effectively.