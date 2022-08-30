Aging Masterfully - A Seminar Series for Older Adults - Continues on September 20, 2022, with “Having it Your Way, Even When You Can’t Speak for Yourself”
Presented by AustinUP and Austin Public Library, this free, in-person seminar will include discussion on advance directives as a gift for loved ones as well as self. Attendees will be introduced to medical directives, which document healthcare choices and specify a person to speak on someone’s behalf. Topics will also include disposition directives, which express final arrangement choices and name a person to see them through. Ample time will be allotted for Q&A.
Austin, TX, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Austin has one of the nation’s fastest growing populations of older adults. AustinUP and Austin Public Library have partnered to present this in-person seminar series featuring professionals who will guide attendees through the issues and solutions to help prepare our community for the future of aging.
“It is abundantly clear that it is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well’,” said AustinUP Board President Cyndi Cummings. “Gaining information from professionals enables us to better face the physical, mental, and emotional challenges that lie ahead and lead our best lives.”
Aging Masterfully will take place on the third Tuesdays, August through November, 10:30 AM-12 noon at the Old Quarry Branch of the Austin Public Library, 7051 Village Center Dr, Austin, TX 78731.
August 16, 2022: Aging in place and preparing for emergencies
September 20, 2022: Having it your way, even when you can't speak for yourself
October 18, 2022: Tips on communicating with your adult children
November 15, 2022: Living, dying, and leaving a legacy
Admission is free, but advance registration is appreciated through https://www.austinup.org/events/. For more information, email info@austinup.org or call (737) 285-2355.
About AustinUP:
AustinUP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was formed as a result of the Mayor’s Task Force on Aging. AustinUP works with local and regional business and civic leaders, entrepreneurs, non-profit service organizations, boomers, seniors, and caregivers on issues related to the future of aging in Austin.
