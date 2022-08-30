Aging Masterfully - A Seminar Series for Older Adults - Continues on September 20, 2022, with “Having it Your Way, Even When You Can’t Speak for Yourself”

Presented by AustinUP and Austin Public Library, this free, in-person seminar will include discussion on advance directives as a gift for loved ones as well as self. Attendees will be introduced to medical directives, which document healthcare choices and specify a person to speak on someone’s behalf. Topics will also include disposition directives, which express final arrangement choices and name a person to see them through. Ample time will be allotted for Q&A.