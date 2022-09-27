Aging Masterfully - A Seminar Series for Older Adults - Continues on October 18, 2022, with "Tips on Communicating with Adult Children"

Presented by AustinUP and Austin Public Library, this free, in-person seminar will provide important communication suggestions. Relationships evolve and change just like people, but navigating those changes aren’t always easy. Complex family dynamics, blended families, and changing social norms impact both the choices made and how they are communicated.