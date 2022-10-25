Aging Masterfully - A Seminar Series for Older Adults - Continues on November 15, 2022, with "Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy"

No one secretly wishes they could spend their last breaths in a cold, noisy, impersonal hospital room. Most people say that, given the option, they prefer to die at home amongst family and close friends. Despite this wish, few take time to plan or organize this major life course event. During this free, in-person seminar presented by AustinUP and Austin Public Library, suggestions will be shared on ways to navigate this process effectively and comfortably.