Spencer Savings Bank Awards $30,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
Elmwood Park, NJ, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to announce that it has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to high school and middle school graduating students in Bergen, Passaic, Union, Mercer, Morris, and Essex counties. The bank has awarded almost $600,000 in scholarships to local students since 2002.
“We are very proud to continue our annual scholarship program that has helped so many graduating students in New Jersey,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman and CEO. “Spencer is committed to enriching the lives of our community members, including supporting our youth and all their educational goals and career pursuits. We are counting on them to build a bright and prosperous future for our New Jersey communities. Congratulations on all your well-deserved success!”
Students from various New Jersey school districts, within Spencer’s market area, received scholarships. The winners were selected by the school’s guidance department. Scholarship recipients attend the following New Jersey high school and middle schools:
Bergen County: Tatiana Marroquin (Cliffside Park High School), Hyun Seo Lee (Cresskill Northern Valley Regional High School), Kohar Kalfayan (Leonia High School), Saher Imran (Elmwood Park Memorial High School), Nasir Fabor (Garfield High School), Nicholas Leston (Hackensack High School), Giancarlo Messina (Lodi High School), Alexa Espinoza (Lyndhurst High School), Victor Suarez (Saddle Brook High School), Dominick Grzyb (Wallington High School), Daniela Arias (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School), Jaime Balingit, Jr. (Elmwood Park Memorial Middle School), Jaydyn Dowd (Garfield Middle School), Bradley Cooper (Lodi Thomas Jefferson Middle School), Jacinta Nguyen (Lyndhurst Middle School), Albert Chrzastek (Saddle Brook Middle School), Zuzana Leja (Wallington Jr/Sr High School), Aries Melendez (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School)
Passaic County: Evelyn Krawiec (Clifton High School), Mia McEnemey (Wayne Hills High School), Amaya Granados (Clifton Woodrow Wilson Middle School), Santiago Gonzalez (Wayne Schuyler-Colfax Middle School)
Union County: David Augustyn (Clark Arthur L. Johnson High School), Jeffrey Toth (Cranford High School), Brian Martinez (Elizabeth Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy), Bridget Murphy (Union Senior High School), Isabella Conway (Westfield High School), Ivan Pan (Cranford Hillside Avenue School), Keiry Almanzar (Elizabeth Mabel G. Holmes #5), Giana Mormile (Garwood Lincoln Middle School), Nicholas Brito (Westfield Edison Intermediate School)
Essex County: Jordan Ruffer (North Caldwell West Essex Regional High School), Kristen Agudelo (Nutley High School), Talia Machin (North Caldwell West Essex Middle School), Biyanka Matias (Nutley John H. Walker Middle School)
Mercer County: Kyle Delutis (Ewing High School)
Morris County: Melissa Trujillo (Parsippany Hills High School), Aum Shah (Parsippany Central Middle School)
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
