Axiomtek Releases MINI-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO560
Axiomtek’s MANO560 Mini-ITX motherboard features high computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIoT applications.
City of Industry, CA, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce the MANO560, an industrial mini-ITX motherboard featuring the LGA1700 socket for the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor to enhance the performance of AI and IoT applications. The industrial mini-ITX motherboard MANO560 is based on the new Intel® H610 chipset and features scalable CPU options with the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3, Intel® Pentium® processors Gold or Intel® Celeron® processors. The motherboard has two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM with up to 64GB of memory. It is flexible with one M.2 Key E 2230 for wireless module and features one M.2 Key B for either PCIe x2 signal, the USB 3.2 Gen1 for 3042/3052 5G module or SATA interface for 2242 SSD. The MANO560 provides a full-size mini PCIe for wireless modules and a PCIe x16 for graphics cards.
The MANO560 is built to deliver high computing performance and fulfill various I/O requirements. It comes with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and features two USB 3.2 Gen1 and five USB 2.0 for additional peripherals. It also provides four COM ports to integrate devices such as sensors. The MANO560 features triple-view capability through I/Os, including HDMI, DisplayPort++, VGA and LVDS. The MANO560 supports TPM 2.0 and Linux and Windows operating systems. It fits perfectly with the ECM500, a chassis designed for the mini-ITX motherboards to assist with industrial integration requirements.
"The Axiomtek's MANO560 is a powerful motherboard that takes the lead in the market. I believe its versatility in terms of the I/O, display, and computing capability can propel the AIoT applications for our customers," said Kenny Lin, the product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek.
The MANO560 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
The MANO560 is built to deliver high computing performance and fulfill various I/O requirements. It comes with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and features two USB 3.2 Gen1 and five USB 2.0 for additional peripherals. It also provides four COM ports to integrate devices such as sensors. The MANO560 features triple-view capability through I/Os, including HDMI, DisplayPort++, VGA and LVDS. The MANO560 supports TPM 2.0 and Linux and Windows operating systems. It fits perfectly with the ECM500, a chassis designed for the mini-ITX motherboards to assist with industrial integration requirements.
"The Axiomtek's MANO560 is a powerful motherboard that takes the lead in the market. I believe its versatility in terms of the I/O, display, and computing capability can propel the AIoT applications for our customers," said Kenny Lin, the product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek.
The MANO560 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories