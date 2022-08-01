Tenon Tours Now Offers Personalized Trips to the Nordic Region
Tenon Tours expands into four destinations: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
Lewes, DE, August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As of today, Tenon Tours has announced their recent expansion into the Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
Following the tour operator’s 2021 expansion to Greece and Germany and 2020 expansion to France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, Tenon Tours has continued to grow their portfolio of featured destinations for their past and future travelers.
“We’re in the business of creating life-changing experiences,” says Tenon Tours Managing Director Art Cox. “With our latest expansion, we can continue to pair those experiences with authentic offerings that are truly unique to the Nordic region.”
Tenon Tours started servicing trips to Ireland in 2007. 13 years later, they now travel thousands of clients every year throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Iceland, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Greece and Germany. Each vacation package is crafted to fit the needs and interests of couples, families and groups of friends and includes exclusive By-Your-Side Service℠, a personal concierge service that includes a dedicated 24/7 hotline and mobile app complete with features to enhance your journey.
Tenon Tours has ranked among Inc. Magazine’s “Most Successful Companies in America” six times and has received recognition for customer service through Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award in 2021 and 2022. For additional information, visit our website.
Following the tour operator’s 2021 expansion to Greece and Germany and 2020 expansion to France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, Tenon Tours has continued to grow their portfolio of featured destinations for their past and future travelers.
“We’re in the business of creating life-changing experiences,” says Tenon Tours Managing Director Art Cox. “With our latest expansion, we can continue to pair those experiences with authentic offerings that are truly unique to the Nordic region.”
Tenon Tours started servicing trips to Ireland in 2007. 13 years later, they now travel thousands of clients every year throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Iceland, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Greece and Germany. Each vacation package is crafted to fit the needs and interests of couples, families and groups of friends and includes exclusive By-Your-Side Service℠, a personal concierge service that includes a dedicated 24/7 hotline and mobile app complete with features to enhance your journey.
Tenon Tours has ranked among Inc. Magazine’s “Most Successful Companies in America” six times and has received recognition for customer service through Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award in 2021 and 2022. For additional information, visit our website.
Contact
Tenon ToursContact
Elizabeth Pinto
1-855-468-3666
tenontours.com
Elizabeth Pinto
1-855-468-3666
tenontours.com
Categories