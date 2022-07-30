Conch Shell Productions Makes “Aftershocks…” Online Screening Inclusive to Spanish Speaking and Hearing Impaired English-Language Audiences
Queens, NY, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What: ”Aftershocks: A Tetralogy of Our Times” - Film screening + audience story sharing workshop
Where: Online
When: Saturday, July 30, 2022; 2pm
Cost: Suggested Donation $10
Info & Tickets: www.conchshellproductions.com
Conch Shell Productions’ presents the screening of feature film “Aftershocks: A Tetralogy of Our Times” on Filmocracy.com streaming platform Saturday July 30th, 2022 at 2pm. Spanish and English subtitle options are available to audiences.
The film is a mosaic of short narratives and animation that explores love, hope, relations and people taking care of each other during the COVID-19 pandemic from the unique perspectives of Caribbean American communities in New York City.
Aftershocks is written by Haitian-American actress/playwright/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher, and Borinquén-Chapín-Bronx playwright/director/ poet/producer Juan Ramirez, Jr. Directed by African American Pat Golden and Jamaican American Teisha Duncan; editing/animation by Jamaican American Andre Sutherland; score composed by Jamaican musician MiJANNE; photography by Haitian American artist Marissa Joyce Stamps; illustration by Elijah Leonard.
Following the film screening, the audience will have the pleasure of taking part in an interactive story sharing workshops.
The English-language post screening workshop will be led by Conch Shell Productions’ Artist Director Magaly Colimon-Christopher. The Spanish-language post screening workshop will be led by Afro-Puerto Rican actress/playwright/educator/producer Jessica Carmona.
Film Synopsis
Prologue: What Would You Say About Today?
Written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher
Video montage co-devised by Magaly Colimon-Christopher and Marissa Joyce Stamps
Voice artists: Logan Elizabeth Nikkole Jones and T.D. Jones
It's April 2020 - Haitian-American mother Joselyn and her 10 year old daughter Nina are sheltering in place in the safety and their home, and pondering how they will retell the story of their experience.
I Married A Black Republican
A dark comedy written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher
Directed by Pat Golden
Performers: Johanne Borge Kesten, Simone St. John, Sean St. John
It's November 3rd, 2020: As the nation waits to find out who will be the next president of the United States, Grace, a staunch Bajan American Democrat seeks her brother’s guidance as she struggles with the realization that her new groom is secretly a Republican. Will their marriage survive?
Good For You
A dark comedy written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher
Directed by Teisha Duncan
Performers: Demetrius Blocker, Carlene Taylor
It’s March 1st, 2021, and long lasting friendship is challenged by the to-be-or-not-to-be-vaccinated dilemma. When Tony realizes he is in love with his anti-vaxxer best friend Carmen, is there any limit to the length he will go to in order to keep her safe from the coronavirus?
Sheep
A comedy written By Juan Ramirez, Jr.
Directed by Pat Golden
Performers: Daniel Echevarria, Jason Armani Martinez
Puerto Rican American Rico checks-in on his boy, Paco, who's sleeping on the couch because he refuses to get the vaccine. Rico gives Paco all of the conspiracy reasons why he should get the shot until Paco realizes the true meaning of choice.
Cloud Watching
A drama written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher
Directed by Teisha Duncan
Performer: Nyanda Cammock
When a Jamaican-American woman suffering from COVID19 self-quarantines at home alone, she struggles to find the words to leave an uplifting video message for her
About Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions’ mission is to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays. To learn more about our 2022 events (including our Conch Shell International Film Fest) go to www.conchshellproductions.com.
About Our Supporters
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall .This event is also made possible with the support of Queens Council on the Arts and City Artist Corp Grant 2021.
Contact
