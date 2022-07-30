Tweaking Technologies’ T9 Antivirus Earns VB100 Certification
T9 Antivirus awarded VB100 certification in the latest Virus Bulletin test.
Jaipur, India, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, a brand known for its popular security and optimization utilities for different Operating Systems is happy to announce another major achievement. Lately, its T9 Antivirus for Windows has been awarded with a VB100 Certification for virus detection.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, VP, Tweaking Technologies said, “Well, the product is actively participating in the VB100 programme and has earned the certified status continually, which is truly remarkable. The certification has certainly added more credibility to our product and has also encouraged our teams to work harder for enhancing the quality of all our other apps and services as well. We hope to maintain this position and deliver top-notch services in the future.”
To earn the VB100 certification, the product must generate no false positives while it scans a large database of goodware samples. And, to achieve this certification, T9 Antivirus went through a series of security tests and succeeded with 0.0% of False Positive Rate. Listed below are some features of T9 Antivirus.
● Real-time and on-demand protection
● Firewall and Web Protection
● Exploit protection
● Malware protection
● Multiple scan modes to identify hidden threats6
● Functionality to schedule scans
● USB protection
● Startup manager to enhance boot time
“We are delighted to take part once again in Virus Bulletin’s comparative reviews, and getting the product VB100 certified is a reward for our team’s dedication and hard work. I want to congratulate the development team for putting in constant efforts to make the antivirus competent enough,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder and CEO, Tweaking Technologies.
Please visit the official website and get more details on T9 Antivirus status in VB100:
https://www.virusbulletin.com/vb100/testing/tweaking-technologies-private-limited/t9-antivirus
About the company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
