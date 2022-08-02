The Life Shift Podcast Chats Sobriety with Tony Winner Levi Kreis
On the August 2 episode, The Life Shift host Matt Gilhooly sits down with Tony Award-Winning actor Levi Kreis for a deeply personal conversation.
Orlando, FL, August 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Life Shift podcast with Matt Gilhooly holds candid conversations with guests about the moments that changed their lives completely. On the August 2 episode, The Life Shift host Matt Gilhooly sits down with Tony Award-Winning actor Levi Kreis for a deeply personal conversation.
In the episode, Matt Gilhooly dives deep into addiction and sobriety with Levi Kreis. They candidly discuss how Levi functioned professionally, including performing in the pre-Broadway run of Million Dollar Quartet while battling a drug addiction. During the conversation, Levi reveals the pivotal moment that triggered his sober journey over thirteen years ago and what it taught him. He hopes his universal story will resonate with those facing or recovering from addiction, especially those in the LGBTQIA+ communities.
“The openness and honesty with which Levi speaks about his journey to sobriety are inspirational, even to those of us that have not faced a substance addiction,” notes host Matt Gilhooly. “We all have our stories, but through the conversations on this podcast, we discover communities. We learn that there are commonalities through the ups and downs we all face. These stories show us that we are not alone. I hope Levi’s story will resonate with listeners as deeply as it has with me."
The Life Shift podcast releases new episodes on Tuesdays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.
Listeners can learn more about The Life Shift podcast on its website (www.thelifeshiftpodcast.com), Facebook (www.facebook.com/thelifeshiftpodcast), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/thelifeshiftpodcast).
About Matt Gilhooly: Matt Gilhooly is a creator. He is a public relations graduate student at the University of Florida. As a creator, Matt also enjoys designing content, such as social media assets, marketing materials, coloring books, digital art, and pitch deck presentations. www.mattgilhooly.com
About Levi Kreis:
Levi Kreis is an actor, artist, podcaster (Imagine Paradise), and entrepreneur who simply wants to make a difference. He is a Tony Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Drama League nominee, and Outmusic award winner. www.levikreis.com
For further information:
Matt Gilhooly, thelifeshiftpodcast@gmail.com
The Life Shift Podcast Website: www.thelifeshiftpodcast.com
