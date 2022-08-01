Workstyle Launches New Flexible Co-Working Space in Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA, August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce the expansion of their Workstyle co-working spaces in North Atlanta. This project brings more than 5,700 square feet of additional collaborative space to the fifth floor of 1995 North Park Place. Located at the Meridian at 1995 North Park Place, the modern executive environment features innovative conference and huddle room facilities, private offices, creatively designed lounges, onsite security and maintenance, as well as an on-site deli, covered walkways and surface parking.
North Park Place is located in Northwest Atlanta, near Cobb Galleria Centre and Dobbin’s Air Force Base with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Marc El-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property, is very excited about adding this additional space, “After the success of our Workstyle concept already in place at this fantastic property, and how it has encouraged collaboration and community amongst our customers, we are excited to introduce additional Workstyle space on the fifth floor to meet current demand. Simultaneously we are designing the expansion of the 3rd floor Workstyle center to absorb the rest of the floor plate in order to address future demand.”
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of coworking and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of traditional office space. With over 115 Centers at over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
