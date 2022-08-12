Family Oriented One Day Cricket Tournament at Horsham, PA, Adds Cricket Clinic for Youth
On September 17, 2022, at Lukens Park, 18 teams will compete for multiple prizes throughout the day. In addition to team members, their families and spectators make up a large part of the ambience. With the tournament in its fifth year, a youth clinic has been added this year. It is expected that the demand for cricket is growing and experiencing the sport is an important way to enjoy it.
Horsham, PA, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cricket is currently one of the fastest growing sports in America. The sport is starting to be recognized in its own important culture and background, instead of just “British baseball.” Cricket is beginning to be taught to students in high school gym classes, more minor league teams are being created, and adults that grew up playing in their home country are having the opportunity to participate in a team once again.
The CEC Club at Horsham plays every Sunday at 7 a.m. They also host the TCSL Cricket tournament at Horsham, in Lukens park. This year, the event is taking place on September 17. This event attracts teams from several local clubs from Upper Dublin, Lansdale, Downingtown, Doylestown, Philadelphia, Chalfont among other areas in the Tri County. It is an event for every kind of audience, with a playground next to the field, snacks available, people curious about the sport, people who just want to cheer the players on, or hardcore cricket fans.
This dedicated club holds its fifth annual cricket tournament. This tournament is an event that allows family and friends to participate and explore the game. This event continues to grow every year – a reflection of the vibrancy of this sport and the communities that have embraced it. Cricket is truly a sport that brings people together.
This year, the organizers of the event are expanding the cricket experience to interested youth. A cricket clinic will be part of the features to be enjoyed with prizes for the cricket fans of all ages, especially families who come out in large numbers to cheer their teams and to enjoy Indian food and relax at the park.
Prizes include T-shirts sponsored by Best Western, Fort Washington and Starr Mortgage, as well as gift cards from Veda, an Indian Bistro of high quality cuisine in Philadelphia. Many more items for the family members are likely to be handed out at the event. Participate in this unique one day experience of Indian food, sport and culture with the entire family.
