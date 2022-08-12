Family Oriented One Day Cricket Tournament at Horsham, PA, Adds Cricket Clinic for Youth

On September 17, 2022, at Lukens Park, 18 teams will compete for multiple prizes throughout the day. In addition to team members, their families and spectators make up a large part of the ambience. With the tournament in its fifth year, a youth clinic has been added this year. It is expected that the demand for cricket is growing and experiencing the sport is an important way to enjoy it.