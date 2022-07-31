The Current Luggage Chaos at European Airports: CEM Africa to Focus on Meeting Customers' Expectations
The current luggage drama transpiring across Europe, with thousands of pieces of luggage going missing causing untold frustration, and how the airlines are communicating with their passengers, is a case study in customer experience (CX) waiting to be written.
Cape Town, South Africa, July 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The current luggage drama transpiring across Europe, with thousands of pieces of luggage going missing causing untold frustration, and how the airlines are communicating with their passengers, is a case study in customer experience (CX) waiting to be written. In fact, there are valuable CX lessons to learn from these challenges for many affected European airlines, airports and their service providers.
As a specialist marketing discipline, CX can be summarised as the customer’s perceptions and feelings resulting from interactions with a brand's products and services.
“Online or offline business, or a combination of the two, the CX is key to any organisation” says Shannon Mackrill, co-founder of the CEM Africa Summit, the continent’s largest CX event, taking place from 23–24 August in Cape Town.
He explains: “The event is about separating true value from perceived and elevating the CX. This includes providing a platform that caters for detailed product information, reviews, delivery times, a good returns policy and online support. While a chatbot can augment customer experience, it does not replace the need for a real person.”
Two-day expo and key content
CEM Africa will gather 1000+ top brands and experts in CX to connect in person to share insights and rub shoulders with top operators in the space.
Some of the brightest minds from hugely successful brands, such as Discovery, Checkers, Hollard, AVBOB, FNB, Mr Price and TFG, will congregate in August for the tenth edition of CEM Africa, as well as many keen entrepreneurs and start-ups whose companies will also become household names in the near future.
The event features a two-day expo combined with key content, covering everything from personalisation, automation, AR/VR and machine learning, retention and customer journeys to data.
Panel discussion highlights
“Panel discussions are the think tanks of our conferences,” states Mackrill, “they highlight the multi-dimensionality of issues and challenges and help facilitate clarity for the panellists and the audience. It is inspiring to see and learn from CX experts and leaders while they hash out ideas and strategies, and share their experiences”.
Some of CEM Africa’s anticipated panel discussions include:
• African market leading digital transformation in customer experience
An opportunity for organisations to review their CX strategy against global shifts, local trends and forecasts, and gain invaluable insights into where the CX industry is headed.
- Julia Ahlfeldt (Customer experience professional, South Africa)
- Charlie Stewart (Co-founder and Chief Executive, Rogerwilco, South Africa)
- Janine George (CPTO, Carrol Boyes, South Africa)
- Kamohelo Potloane (CX Officer, Rand Water, South Africa)
• Mapping the customer journey - exploring the true meaning of customer experience delivery
Step into the shoes of your customers and gain some perspective on the challenges and opportunities to effectively communicate with them at each touchpoint.
- Moses Duma (Head Group Customer Experience Strategy and Governance, Old Mutual Group, South Africa)
- Wendy Houlson (Group CX Service Manager, Spar Group, South Africa)
- Brigitte De Gama (CHRO, McDonald’s, South Africa)
• Keeping up with ever-evolving customer expectations
Technology is an opportunity and a threat for businesses of all sizes; customers are either adequately satisfied and feel as though they are being met at the level of their expectations, or not, to which they may decide to leave and go to a competitor. The one thing all businesses can agree on is that customers take things for granted and so it has become imperative for brands to have strategies in place that keep them ahead of the curve and ready to meet the expectations of their customers.
- Errol Van Graan, (Chief CX Officer, Vodacom, South Africa)
- Brenda Zuma (Customer Service and Operations Manager, Superbalist, South Africa)
Educational workshops
CEM Africa’s new format features educational workshops on Day 1 of the event, presented by industry specialists and their end-users to demonstrate real-world case studies in roundtable workshops with real CX use cases, challenges and solutions. These include:
· Artificial intelligence: The invisible engine behind modern CX
· Human-centred design key in creating employee experiences that enhance engagement and productivity
· CXPA - Customer Experience Professionals Association workshop
· Revamping customer service through implementation of artificial
intelligence by streamlining data analytics process
· Personalisation and data privacy
CEM Africa’s keynote addresses will focus on the following themes:
• Myths of customer experience
• Customer journey management
• Data-driven marketing for better customer experience
About CEM Africa
CEM Africa is the largest CX event on the continent and is organised by Kinetic Events, which is a partner of The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa).
Dates and location:
Dates: 23–24 August 2022
Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town
