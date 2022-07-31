Life Raft Group Holds Biennial Life Fest Convention July 29-31
Wayne, NJ, July 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Life Raft Group will hold its 10th biennial Life Fest convention on July 29-31 at the Hyatt Regency, New Orleans, Louisiana. Life Fest is a unique event that provides an opportunity for patients with GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) and their caregivers to gather in a forum where they have unprecedented access to global leaders in the field of GIST research and treatment as well as the opportunity to share experiences with others from the Life Raft GIST community.
This year’s convention marks the 20th anniversary of The Life Raft Group and will bring a wealth of new information about GIST research and treatment, as well as a call-to-advocacy plan for participants. Workshops, lectures and panels are balanced with opportunities to interact with other GIST patients in a relaxed atmosphere. This year, there will be parallel tracks for Adult and SDH GIST patients, as well as wellness workshops.
In honor of the 20-year celebration and GIST Awareness Day (July 13), Cogent Biosciences is launching a project to capture images of the Global GIST community in a mosaic that will be unveiled at Life Fest.
At a luncheon on Saturday, July 30, awards will be presented to those who have positively impacted the GIST community: GIST Center of Excellence Award to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, accepted by Dr. Arun Singh; Clinician of the Year Award presented to Dr. Breelyn Wilky of University of Colorado Hospital Cancer Center; and the Nikki Morales Courage Award presented to patient MaKayla Evans. A video presentation will present highlights of the organization’s twenty years. Also honored will be Executive Director Emeritus Norman Scherzer on his retirement, and outgoing Board President, Jerry Cudzil.
Life Fest is sponsored through the generosity of Blueprint Medicines, Cogent Biosciences, Deciphera, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and Theseus
