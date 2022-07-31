Campfire Kinship Publishes an Anthology Featuring the Unique Voices of 37 Immigrant Women in Calgary

A new book, by Gayathri Shukla and Elena Esina, has released featuring 37 stories of women from a variety of socio-cultural backgrounds in Canada. It explores the real-time struggles and successes felt during immigration. It is an empowering read for newly arrived immigrant women and offers insightful perspectives for fellow Canadians. Readers will come to understand the uncertainty, loss, resilience, perseverance, gratitude, and love felt by immigrants in Canada.