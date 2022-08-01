Russ Davis Wholesale Product Recall
Russ Davis Wholesale, Inver Grove Heights, MN, is voluntarily recalling multiple fruit and vegetable products produced by their Inver Grove Heights, MN facility.
Inver Grove Heights, MN, August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Russ Davis Wholesale, Inver Grove Heights, MN, is voluntarily recalling multiple fruit and vegetable products produced by their Inver Grove Heights, MN facility and two items further processed at their Eagan, MN facility due to possible health risk from inadequate sanitizer in wash water used for washing berries (strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries) and/or cauliflower used to produce products that are sold as ready-to-eat. Affected products, best by dates, and lot codes are listed in the attached spreadsheet.
To date, they have not received any reports of illnesses.
Please remove the affected products listed on the attached spreadsheet from your inventory and store shelves immediately.
Complete the attached Recall Inventory Log for the disposition of product(s) you may still have in inventory. Please follow the instruction and return it as directed on the log.
For Customer Inquiries, please direct them to our toll-free number, 877-433-2173, or customerservice@russdaviswholesale.com.
Contact
Courtney Willis
612-281-3361
russdaviswholesale.com
