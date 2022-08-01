Loveforce International Announces Its August 2022 Book Giveaways
Loveforce International announces the titles and information about the four books it will give away in August.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its August 2022 book giveaways. Loveforce International will give away a total of four books, one every Friday in August, in honor of Digital Music Singles it is releasing during August. Two of the books will be samplers, a third will be in the Self-Help genre and a fourth will be in the Poetry genre. The two Samplers will contain works in a variety of genres.
On Friday, August 5th, Loveforce International will give away The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide. Several writers contributed to this volume. Written with families in mind, the Self-Help book attempts to provide readers with insights into how to survive and thrive in the era of the Pandemic not only physically but mentally and spiritually as well. It covers topics like what a pandemic is, how to protect your family from one, what to do if a family member is infected, reducing stigma, and the nature of suffering and sacrifice. It also has many examples of inspirational writings.
On Friday, August 12th , Loveforce International will give away The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4. This book consists of a sampling of eight different writings in different genres by three different authors. It includes a story about a man struggling to break free of a barbaric custom, random quotes, a humorous short story about a dog under a woman's car, an article about an important, new, British law, an article with proof that the end of the world is not near and a song lyric about love breaking out all over.
On Friday, August 19th, Loveforce International will give away COVID Poetry by Mark Wilkins. This book has the poems and lyrics of songs that came out during the era of COVID-19. It attempts to capture the sentiments of Billions of people going through the global Pandemic, its effects, after effects, and unintended consequences by exploring them through the works of one person who experienced all of the above and survived.
On Friday, August 26th, Loveforce International will give away The Mark Wilkins Reader 2. This book is an anthology of seven different writings from seven different books by the same author (Mark Wilkins). The writings include the following, a humorous look at a self-absorbed narcissist, (The Inquisitive Fool), a humorous story about a rock star, a fictional story about a screaming child, a serious non-fiction story about a teenage Gangster (The Bush Whacker), an article about scientific discoveries and a horror story about a bunch of ghosts.
“The books we are giving away this month will keep the momentum of a Loveforce Summer going through August, providing a wide variety of reading materials for our customers.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of the books being given away will be the E-book version. They will only be given away on the day listed above. They will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively.
For Further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
