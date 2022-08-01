New Blog Dedicated to Golf Side Games Announced
Lake Oswego, OR, August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tom Newton, the author of the popular book, “Your Pocket Guide to Great Games for Golf,” announces a new blog dedicated to sharing information about golf side bets for fun loving golfers: www.greatgamesforgolfers.com.
The blog will feature several resources, including:
· References to betting games suited for various sized groups.
· A contest for readers to submit their favorite games with the possibility of winning a prize if the game is chosen for publication.
· Golf related product reviews.
· Comments about various golf courses.
· Fun facts for golf enthusiasts.
· Reference information for business golf and tournaments.
· A link to purchase the book, “Your Pocket Guide to Great Games for Golf.”
· And more...
The blog's goal is to create the world's best resource to learn about games for side bets related to all level of golfers.
Instagram & Twitter: @Games4Golf
Contact
Tom Newton
