New Blog Dedicated to Golf Side Games Announced

Lake Oswego, OR, August 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Tom Newton, the author of the popular book, “Your Pocket Guide to Great Games for Golf,” announces a new blog dedicated to sharing information about golf side bets for fun loving golfers: www.greatgamesforgolfers.com The blog will feature several resources, including:· References to betting games suited for various sized groups.· A contest for readers to submit their favorite games with the possibility of winning a prize if the game is chosen for publication.· Golf related product reviews.· Comments about various golf courses.· Fun facts for golf enthusiasts.· Reference information for business golf and tournaments.· A link to purchase the book, “Your Pocket Guide to Great Games for Golf.”· And more...The blog's goal is to create the world's best resource to learn about games for side bets related to all level of golfers.Instagram & Twitter: @Games4Golf