Musotica Launches Bold and Bright Neon Lingerie Collection
Neon first made its impression in the 80s for its bold and bright coloring, inspired by youths' determination to break out from a conservative mould.
Burbank, CA, August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Musotica have launched their new neon collection in a nod to the 80s fashion revival.
Neon first made its impression in the 80s for its bold and bright coloring, inspired by youths' determination to break out from a conservative mould.
The online fashion and lingerie retailer has introduced a variety of new items to their catalogue with a focus on fluorescence
The latest neon collection features neon lingerie, clothing and swimwear including bodystockings, bodysuits, lingerie sets, mini dresses, bikinis and swimsuits.
Founded by celebrity stylist and designer, Sarah Wallner, the collection is inspired by the 80s, Y2K fashion and popular barbiecore trends.
When asked about the collection, Sarah said: “Neon clothing is fantastic, offering vivid color and a statement look that can be dressed up or down to suit customer preference.
“Neon fashion has been prominent for decades and we see the trend returning once more, seen on celebrities and influencers in abundance.
“With the highly anticipated Barbie movie currently in production, we’ve also taken inspiration from the hugely loved barbiecore trend.”
The gender-neutral collection offers wearers a variety of styles with the majority of items also offering plus sizing.
Sarah added: “We are an inclusive company and pride ourselves in offering stunning and sensual items to all.
“We’re so excited to offer a pop of color across the Musotica offering.”
To see Musotica’s Neon collection alongside hints and tips on how to embrace this trending style, read their latest blog post: Electrify your lingerie and swimwear this summer with bright and bold neon colors.
Neon first made its impression in the 80s for its bold and bright coloring, inspired by youths' determination to break out from a conservative mould.
The online fashion and lingerie retailer has introduced a variety of new items to their catalogue with a focus on fluorescence
The latest neon collection features neon lingerie, clothing and swimwear including bodystockings, bodysuits, lingerie sets, mini dresses, bikinis and swimsuits.
Founded by celebrity stylist and designer, Sarah Wallner, the collection is inspired by the 80s, Y2K fashion and popular barbiecore trends.
When asked about the collection, Sarah said: “Neon clothing is fantastic, offering vivid color and a statement look that can be dressed up or down to suit customer preference.
“Neon fashion has been prominent for decades and we see the trend returning once more, seen on celebrities and influencers in abundance.
“With the highly anticipated Barbie movie currently in production, we’ve also taken inspiration from the hugely loved barbiecore trend.”
The gender-neutral collection offers wearers a variety of styles with the majority of items also offering plus sizing.
Sarah added: “We are an inclusive company and pride ourselves in offering stunning and sensual items to all.
“We’re so excited to offer a pop of color across the Musotica offering.”
To see Musotica’s Neon collection alongside hints and tips on how to embrace this trending style, read their latest blog post: Electrify your lingerie and swimwear this summer with bright and bold neon colors.
Contact
Musotica.comContact
Sarah Wallner
818-533-1297
http://www.musotica.com
Sarah Wallner
818-533-1297
http://www.musotica.com
Categories