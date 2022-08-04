Block Armour Launches Innovative Solution Tailored to Provide Superior Cybersecurity for Manufacturing Companies

Block Armour has announced the launch of its new product offering catering exclusively to manufacturing businesses, Unified Secure Access. Block Armour’s Unified Secure Access removes the need for separate legacy cybersecurity solutions such as VPN and NAC, offering significant cost savings to the organization even as it provides a future-proof solution to combat current and emerging cyberthreats.