Loveforce International Announces Its August 2022 Digital Singles Releases
Loveforce International will release ten new Digital Music Singles in August by various of its recording artists in a variety of music genres.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its Digital Music Singles (DMS) for August 2022. There will be ten new DMS issued. There will be at least two new DMS released every Friday in August. There will be a book giveaway every Friday in honor of the new DMS.
Most of the new DMS released will be danceable, in alignment with the theme of a Loveforce Summer. Genres covered in the new DMS include Soul, R&B, Hip Hop, Rap, House-Electronic Dance, Blues-Rock, and Pop. There will be new music from Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, inRchild, Ami Cannon, and Stix Muzic Group.
“To continue with a Loveforce Summer, we will be releasing a lot of fun, danceable music in August. There will also be some surprises among the releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The music on Loveforce International is released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
