Founder of PCE and ScareFaire Return for 2022 Events
David K. Montoya heads this year's events.
Apple Valley, CA, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This morning, it was announced by The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC., that David K. Montoya, the Chairman and Chief Executive Office of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, who also happens to be the founder of the JayZoMon's Pop Culture Expo, will be arranging this year's events personally.
JayZoMon Live Events will host two separate functions this year by kicking things off in October with ScareFaire: Texarkana. While the date has yet to be determined, the plan will be to host it from the Texarkana Convention Center from noon to 6:00 pm.
Then on Sunday, November 13th, at the Hilton Garden's Conference Center from noon to 6:00 pm will be PCE:2022.
While Montoya is in California arranging the lineup for both events, Chief Business Officer Alan Russo has been working with the Hilton Garden in Texarkana, TX, to lock down an exact date for ScareFaire.
"With everything that transpired from the 2021 event, I felt it was my duty to arrange both events for this year," said David K. Montoya, Chairman, Chief Executive Office, and Publisher of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company. "There will be no backend deals, nor people attending without a signed contract. Mr. Russo and I agreed that we will return to the original vision for both events, which in the long run will benefit the attendees."
"The previous employee who arranged last's years Scarefaire event, while an amazing show did happen, that previous employee also made a lot of shady deals and unethical promises. We are dedicated to working with everyone who was contracted to return to ScareFaire or PCE," said Alan Russo, Chief Business Officer of The JayZoMOn Dark Myth Company. "Contact Dave or me, and let us know that you have a signed contract with the previous employee. All you need to do is send a copy of the signed contract, and we will honor it. That simple."
For more information, go to www.pceHD.com or contact management at the email below about a previously signed contract and send an image of it to pce@jayzomondarkmyth.com.
Contact
Comic Con High Desert - JayZoMon's Pop Culture Expo - VendorsContact
CW Winter
760-553-6906
https://www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com/
