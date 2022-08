Electro Standards Model 8019 BNC Coaxial A/B Switch Reroutes Data with Flip of a Rotary Selector Switch

Cranston, RI, August 03, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The expert engineers of Electro Standards Laboratories have recently designed the LineSelect® Model 8019 BNC Coaxial A/B Switch with Manual Desktop and 75 Ohm Impedance. This Switch permits the sharing of any BNC peripherals that have a 75 Ohm BNC Coaxial Interface.This Model 8019 allows the user to reroute data between either of two 75 Ohm BNC interface devices to one COMMON device with just the flip of a rotary selector switch. The Switcher is ideal for switching 10 Base-T BNC Network devices and it allows for the sharing of one terminal with two controllers. Both the shield and center conductor of the coaxial interface are switched via break-before-make rotary switch.The front panel control of the Model 8019 allows for local switching and the switch has a manual operation so there is no power required for its activation. It is a high quality, sealed switch with self wiping precious metal contacts and an attractive anodized black box packaging provides EMI/RFI shielding. ES Labs also has custom length 75 Ohm BNC Coaxial cables available for switch installation of the Model 8019.The Model 8019 switch electronics are neatly enclosed in a wall box with dimensions of 5.46” W x 2.28” H x 8.2” D (13.9 x 5.8 x 20.9 cm) and weighs approximately 1.2 lbs (0.6 kg). Its configuration makes it easy to install in new or newly constructed walls. The LineSelect® Model 8019 is neatly packaged in a slim desktop enclosure.For more information on the Model 8019, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-308019-model-8019-coaxial-bnc-ab-switch.html. Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing SpecialistElectro Standards Laboratories36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921Tel: 401-943-1164Fax: 401-946-5790Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.comhttps://www.electrostandards.com/