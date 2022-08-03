eBlu Solutions Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Code PaLOUsa
eBlu Solutions to sponsor Louisville software development event, Code PaLOUsa.
Louisville, KY, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a digital health prior authorization software company, today announced it will be a Platinum sponsor at the 2022 Code PaLOUsa, a multi-day software development conference designed to cover all aspects of software development. Code PaLOUsa's Code PaLOUsa 2022 is a hybrid event with sessions happening in-person and online and conference attendees will have the opportunity to attend three jam-packed days of training sessions and speakers to help further their software development career regardless of their tech stack.
“Sponsors and exhibitors are so important to a specialty conference such as Code PaLOUsa,” said Justin Tindle, Director of Software Development at eBlu Solutions. “We’re pleased to be able to offer our support of this local event. We’re looking forward to networking with local developers and sharing a bit about eBlu and our position in Louisville’s IT space.”
In addition to sponsoring the event, eBlu will also have some of their own developers attending the event for networking and professional development. Additional members of the leadership team will also attend the event to answer questions about working for and with eBlu Solutions and to share information about this growing Louisville-based company.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
Contact
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
