CyberTheory Releases Their First-Ever Data-Driven Research Study on CISO Engagement in Partnership with Cyentia Institute
Princeton, NJ, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CyberTheory, Information Security Media Group (ISMG)’s marketing advisory division, is thrilled to present their audience with their first report in partnership with Cyentia Institute, demonstrating what is needed to drive and engage CISOs and cybersecurity decision-makers in 2022 from a content marketing perspective. Earlier this year, ISMG announced their partnership with Cyentia, creating a vision that provides robust data-based research and analyzed reports for the cybersecurity community. Their first report does just that.
“Our parent company, ISMG, retains a database of nearly 1 million cybersecurity professionals interacting across a massive online media network and attend over 300 cybersecurity events across the globe annually. At CyberTheory, we gain exclusive access to this first-party intent data and utilize it to inform the marketing strategies we develop for our cybersecurity vendor clients. We decided to lift the veil on some of this data to provide cybersecurity vendor marketers with a glimpse into content marketing strategies that drive engagement with CISOs and other cybersecurity decision-makers,” says Mike D’Agostino, General Manager at ISMG.
This report is a collaborative effort between CyberTheory’s expert marketing team and Cyentia’s world-class data scientists. The teams pored over ISMG’s proprietary intent data, including subscriber interactions compiled over the last 17 years, to find and uncover trends. These trends include illuminating topics, formats, and titles most attractive to CISOs and other cybersecurity audiences. Highlighting the vendor brands garnering the most engagement from their Q1 content marketing efforts, CyberTheory and Cyentia also cover how newsworthy cybersecurity events can impact audience engagement and content preferences.
Since 2019, CyberTheory has used ISMG’s data-driven intelligence to help build messaging platforms, define target personas, conduct content gap and keyword analyses, and inform media buying plans to improve marketing outcomes for their clients. CyberTheory offers key takeaways in this report to help cybersecurity marketers understand how best to engage their current audiences, as well as reach their target audiences in the months ahead.
“The more we investigated this partnership, the more we realized that Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the gold standard in terms of access to the largest subscriber-base of cybersecurity practitioners for data-based research. In addition, they collect tens of thousands of engagement signals each day, offering mountains of intent data to analyze. This partnership allows us to have exclusive access to their community and intent data to support our research efforts,” says Wade Baker, Ph.D., partner and co-founder of Cyentia Institute.
The report covers a multitude of data points putting in perspective just how difficult it is for cybersecurity vendors to create engagement with CISOs and cybersecurity professionals with content. The data reveals the topics and asset mediums resonating the most with different target audiences, which vendor brands and content marketing strategies are creating the most engagement, the impact of current newsworthy cybersecurity events on content marketing, a deep-dive into Zero Trust and OT Security content marketing trends, a glimpse into the impact of account-based marketing (ABM) content strategies, and much more.
“The right strategy makes every investment work harder,” says Julie Jordan, Director of Marketing and Media Strategy at CyberTheory. “This is a deep dive into the activities of a million cybersecurity subscribers, a great way to verify that your strategies and investments are hitting the mark.”
As this partnership and first study take off and continue to expand, ISMG and Cyentia will be able to provide analysis capabilities for cybersecurity vendors and reach a larger audience, forgoing the groundwork and becoming the most dominant source for cybersecurity content marketing analysis. ISMG is looking forward to the future results of their data-driven research reports and to that, they present their debut report, CISO Engagement and Decision Drivers Study, now available for free download here: https://cybertheory.io/ciso-engagement-and-decision-drivers-study/
About CyberTheory
CyberTheory is a marketing advisory firm focused exclusively on servicing vendors in the cybersecurity space. Led by former SMOs and practicing CISOs, CyberTheory sits at the intersection of cybersecurity, data and marketing. With ISMG as their parent company, CyberTheory retains exclusive access to proprietary communities from which they gather intelligence and validate the marketing strategies executed for their clients. They provide a range of marketing agency services including branding, messaging, persona validation, creative services, copywriting and content development, media buying and plan execution, and sales acceleration including martech stack development, lead nurturing and sales qualification.
About Cyentia
The Cyentia Institute is a research & data science firm with a mission to advance knowledge in the cybersecurity industry. We accomplish this by partnering with vendors and other organizations to publish a range of high-quality, data-driven content.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
