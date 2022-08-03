Wise Storage Solutions Purchases Former Manufacturing Complex
A once-abandoned building will now provide over 25 jobs to the Surry County community, thanks to Wise Storage Solutions, LLC.
Mount Airy, NC, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A once-abandoned building will now provide over 25 jobs to the Surry County community, thanks to Wise Storage Solutions, LLC. The 62,000 square foot facility, once home to auto parts manufacturer, ASMO, has been left vacant for close to 10 years. In June, the Mount Airy-based commercial real estate group seized the opportunity to purchase the building and enhance its overall condition.
With 7,000 square feet of Class A office space and 55,000 square feet fit for light manufacturing, Wise’s latest development will host American Building Network as incoming tenants this September.
Located at 1317 Boggs Drive, this purchase represents just one of multiple buildings owned by Wise Storage Solutions in the area. With this additional real estate in the industrial hub of Mount Airy, Wise continues its investment in the growth of the community’s manufacturing industry.
“We have watched the property for several years,” says Wise Storage Solutions President Dean Bray III, “so when the opportunity to purchase the building presented itself, it just made sense to add it to our portfolio.”
The promising venture did not come without its challenges, however. Chief Operating Officer Neal Willard recounts the extensive renovations required of the vacant building, “With a building that has been unoccupied for the greater part of the last decade, you’re left with considerable damage.” Wise oversaw the renovation with their in-house entity, Wise Property Services, to restore water and mechanical systems, as well as repair all cosmetic damages.
About Wise Storage Solutions, LLC
Wise Storage Solutions specializes in warehouse facilities from 50,000 square feet up to 400,000 square feet. A division of Mount Airy’s Bray Properties, Wise Storage Solutions owns and leases over 300 properties across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Wise has multiple projects in the works outside of this recent deal, including a distribution facility in Rockingham County and multiple corporate offices for tenants ranging from retail companies to a trucking logistics firm.
Contact
Neal Willard
336-692-3000
