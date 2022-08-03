Music India Entertainment Announces the Release "Vande Mataram," the New Patriotic Album of Subhodip Sarkar
Subhodip Sarkar reinterprets "Vande Mataram" with his album, which will be released on 5 August in Kolkata.
Chinsurah, India, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vande Mataram...It Will Rain is the most recent endeavour of Subhodip Sarkar, the founder of Music India Entertainment record label.
The record label, which has crossed 2 musical years, aims at creating melodies not for mere entertainment, but also for social causes.
Subhodip feels it is high time that national pride is reinfused in every Indian, especially in the younger generation of the country. His concept bore fruit in the form of a five minute musical treat, which will be released on five august.
This is the second album of Subhodip Sarkar, Arun Adhikari and featuring artist Vilas Nande.
The album contains Vande Mataram in three patriotic songs - Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram and Sare Jahan Se Accha. The video features Indian army parade, march-past, military flypast etc. “When we used to listen to Vande Mataram in our childhood, it used to infuse a sense of patriotism in us. But I somehow feel that in this generation, patriotism and family values are decreasing. So I think it is our responsibility to let them know that patriotism is much more than just celebrating Republic Day or Independence Day,” said Subhodip.
