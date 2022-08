Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "OOPS, Core Blimey, Crikey!" by Anita Jane Kelly

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 03, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "OOPS, Core Blimey, Crikey!"This story is based on true events, just made a little more colourful for the reader’s enjoyment.Angels, it is believed, are amongst us daily, many go unseen and unheard. Always ready to come to the rescue of those in need. With the option of free will, they cannot always just intervene.Upon several of the pages you the reader find hidden a little guardian angel, serving to prove that no one is ever truly alone.Every living thing has its place and part to play amongst creation, large or small no being is of lesser or greater importance.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (46 pages)Dimensions 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cmISBN-13 9781800943650Kindle eBook ASIN B0B6GT4CJ4Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/OCCPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002