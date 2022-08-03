Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "OOPS, Core Blimey, Crikey!" by Anita Jane Kelly
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "OOPS, Core Blimey, Crikey!" – a fully-illustrated children’s book by Anita Jane Kelly.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "OOPS, Core Blimey, Crikey!"
This story is based on true events, just made a little more colourful for the reader’s enjoyment.
Angels, it is believed, are amongst us daily, many go unseen and unheard. Always ready to come to the rescue of those in need. With the option of free will, they cannot always just intervene.
Upon several of the pages you the reader find hidden a little guardian angel, serving to prove that no one is ever truly alone.
Every living thing has its place and part to play amongst creation, large or small no being is of lesser or greater importance.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (46 pages)
Dimensions 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943650
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B6GT4CJ4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/OCC
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
