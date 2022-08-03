Telgian’s Russell Leavitt Elected National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Chair
Phoenix, AZ, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At the recent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) annual conference, Russell B. Leavitt, Executive Chairman of Telgian Holdings, Inc. assumed the role of NFPA Chair of the Board, a position he will hold for two calendar years. NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The organization focuses on fire codes and standards, as well as public education for fire safety, outreach and advocacy, training and essential research.
NFPA Board Members are selected based on business industry experience, as well as the respect of peers in the safety community, a proven commitment to the association’s goals and an appreciation for the relationship NFPA must maintain with society as its needs evolve.
“I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of the outgoing chair, Amy Acton. It is an honor to serve with my fellow board members, the executive leadership team, and all of the associates of NFPA,” says Leavitt. “There are no individuals anywhere who have more passion or a greater commitment to making the world a safer place to live and work.”
As NFPA Chair, Leavitt will work with the association as it delivers information, knowledge and training nationwide. Leavitt has served in a variety of positions for NFPA for over three decades, most recently as 1st Vice Chair. In addition to this leadership position within the organization, Leavitt also serves on the NFPA 13 Sprinkler System Discharge and Installation Technical Committees, as well as on NFPA 3, NFPA 4 and the Cultural Resources (NFPA 909 and 914) Technical Committees.
“Having the great fortune to work alongside Russ on the NFPA board, I know he will continue to bring forward his deep expertise, drive, and passion for the mission of the NFPA. As the Chair, he will help advise and support the organization as it works to expand its impact and continues to make this world a safer place,” says NFPA Immediate Past Chair, Amy Acton.
With almost four decades of experience, Leavitt has long been recognized as an expert in the industry for his expertise, and he shares this knowledge as a sought-after speaker and presenter. Leavitt is a senior instructor for the NFPA, American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) and Fire Smarts, and he conducts fire and life safety seminars both nationally and internationally on a variety of related subjects. Examples include Expo Fire Protection Mexico & International Congress and International, EduCODE International Conference, Fire Sprinkler Americas Conference, and FireCon, among others.
During the course of his career, Leavitt has also authored numerous industry training materials and informational articles including “Fire Safety Codes and Standards: What You Need to About NFPA.”
Leavitt was the recipient of the Henry S. Parmelee Award presented by the American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) and was presented with the NFPA Special Achievement Award by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for his role as Chair of the NFPA 13 Restructuring Task Group for the 2019 Edition.
###
About Telgian Holdings, Inc.
Telgian Holdings, Inc. is comprised of two business units, Telgian Fire Safety and Telgian Engineering & Consulting. Combined, they offer comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and engineering/design services, partnering with clients to produce innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and disasters.
Telgian Fire Safety (TFS) provides Fire Life Safety Systems testing, inspections and repair of Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm and Elevator Monitoring.
A full-service global engineering and risk consulting firm, Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC), specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC offers professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses. These include fire protection engineering, security risk consulting, emergency management and operations continuity and more.
About NFPA
The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association began its work to solve the fire problem in a young, industrialized nation in 1896 and has since become a global force known for advancing safety worldwide. NFPA delivers information and knowledge through more than 325 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy, and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission.
NFPA Board Members are selected based on business industry experience, as well as the respect of peers in the safety community, a proven commitment to the association’s goals and an appreciation for the relationship NFPA must maintain with society as its needs evolve.
“I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of the outgoing chair, Amy Acton. It is an honor to serve with my fellow board members, the executive leadership team, and all of the associates of NFPA,” says Leavitt. “There are no individuals anywhere who have more passion or a greater commitment to making the world a safer place to live and work.”
As NFPA Chair, Leavitt will work with the association as it delivers information, knowledge and training nationwide. Leavitt has served in a variety of positions for NFPA for over three decades, most recently as 1st Vice Chair. In addition to this leadership position within the organization, Leavitt also serves on the NFPA 13 Sprinkler System Discharge and Installation Technical Committees, as well as on NFPA 3, NFPA 4 and the Cultural Resources (NFPA 909 and 914) Technical Committees.
“Having the great fortune to work alongside Russ on the NFPA board, I know he will continue to bring forward his deep expertise, drive, and passion for the mission of the NFPA. As the Chair, he will help advise and support the organization as it works to expand its impact and continues to make this world a safer place,” says NFPA Immediate Past Chair, Amy Acton.
With almost four decades of experience, Leavitt has long been recognized as an expert in the industry for his expertise, and he shares this knowledge as a sought-after speaker and presenter. Leavitt is a senior instructor for the NFPA, American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) and Fire Smarts, and he conducts fire and life safety seminars both nationally and internationally on a variety of related subjects. Examples include Expo Fire Protection Mexico & International Congress and International, EduCODE International Conference, Fire Sprinkler Americas Conference, and FireCon, among others.
During the course of his career, Leavitt has also authored numerous industry training materials and informational articles including “Fire Safety Codes and Standards: What You Need to About NFPA.”
Leavitt was the recipient of the Henry S. Parmelee Award presented by the American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) and was presented with the NFPA Special Achievement Award by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for his role as Chair of the NFPA 13 Restructuring Task Group for the 2019 Edition.
###
About Telgian Holdings, Inc.
Telgian Holdings, Inc. is comprised of two business units, Telgian Fire Safety and Telgian Engineering & Consulting. Combined, they offer comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and engineering/design services, partnering with clients to produce innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and disasters.
Telgian Fire Safety (TFS) provides Fire Life Safety Systems testing, inspections and repair of Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm and Elevator Monitoring.
A full-service global engineering and risk consulting firm, Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC), specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC offers professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses. These include fire protection engineering, security risk consulting, emergency management and operations continuity and more.
About NFPA
The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association began its work to solve the fire problem in a young, industrialized nation in 1896 and has since become a global force known for advancing safety worldwide. NFPA delivers information and knowledge through more than 325 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy, and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Categories