New California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) COVID-19 Estimates Show Unvaccinated Adults Least Likely to Wear a Mask, Engage in Risk Reduction Behaviors

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research's California Health Interview Survey has released preliminary COVID-19 estimates from April 2022, including responses to questions on risk reduction behaviors, such as masking, following state guidelines, and gathering with people outside their households; experience with long COVID; reasons for not being vaccinated or getting the booster; personal and financial impacts, such as reduction in hours, job loss, trouble paying bills; and more.