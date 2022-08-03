Loveforce International Asks "Who’s Your Daddy?" to a Happy Birthday Baby During a Southside Dance
On Friday, August 5, Loveforce International will release 3 new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 5, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. The three Digital Music Singles will be by three different recording artists. They are in three different genres of music. Loveforce International will give away a book in honor of the three new Digital Music Singles.
Billy Ray Charles’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled "Who's Your Daddy?" It is a cross between Alternative R&B and Soul-Pop. The song is upbeat and danceable. It has a steady beat and intricate instrumentation. Lyrically, it's about a man who would do anything for his woman to show her a good time and get her what she wants and needs. The title "Who's Your Daddy?” isn't literal but figurative. Basically, it is saying, "I'm your Daddy, I'm the man who takes care of you and gives you what you want as a reflection of my love for you." It also says, "I'm the one who will do anything for you."
The latest Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Happy Birthday, Baby.” The song is a Rock and Roll and Blues Rock song that's fun to listen to. It's got an up-tempo Rockin’ beat and simple lyrics about someone who is sad on their birthday but the protagonist is trying to cheer them up.
The Loveforce Collective's latest Digital Music Single is entitled "Southside Fast Dance". It is an energetic, Electro R&B instrumental. The instrumental is powerful but short as the recording entire is less than two minutes long.
The book that will be given away is the E-book version of The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide. Several authors contributed to this volume. Written with families in mind, the Self-Help book attempts to provide readers with insights into how to survive and thrive in the era of the Pandemic, not only physically, but mentally, and spiritually as well. It covers topics like what a pandemic is, how to protect your family from one, what to do if a family member is infected, reducing stigma, and the nature of suffering and sacrifice. It also has many examples of inspirational writings.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, August 5 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
