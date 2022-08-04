Learn from the CX-Perts at CEM Africa: NICE: NICE to Explain How to Get Up Close and Personal with Clients

Siva Pather, the MD of NICE Systems in South Africa, will reveal more about their CXone system during a workshop on the solutions display floor at the CEM Africa Summit's exhibition entitled: “Driving frictionless experiences for the contact centre and beyond” on the opening day on 23 August.