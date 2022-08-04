Learn from the CX-Perts at CEM Africa: NICE: NICE to Explain How to Get Up Close and Personal with Clients
Siva Pather, the MD of NICE Systems in South Africa, will reveal more about their CXone system during a workshop on the solutions display floor at the CEM Africa Summit's exhibition entitled: “Driving frictionless experiences for the contact centre and beyond” on the opening day on 23 August.
Cape Town, South Africa, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What’s the quickest and best way to learn something? Learn from an expert, right? Customer experience (CX) has been undergoing fundamental changes and, thanks to technology and research, enormous progress.
NICE Systems, the lead sponsor of the upcoming CEM Africa Summit from 23–24 August in Cape Town, recently won yet another CX award at the 15th annual Research Digital Innovation Awards for its CXone cloud customer experience platform. It was designed to create seamless digital customer experiences, addressing the full CXi (CX interactions) landscape with the unique capability to understand customer intent and optimal experiences and inject knowledge across the customer journey, and allowing organisations to build smart assistants with a data-driven approach and not based on guesswork.
Siva Pather, the MD of NICE Systems in South Africa, will reveal more about the CXone system during a workshop on the solutions display floor at the CEM Africa exhibition entitled: “Driving frictionless experiences for the contact centre and beyond” on the opening day on 23 August. On Day 2, he will deliver one of the keynote addresses during the opening session on “The New Standard for Delivering Exceptional CX.”
Mapping the customer journey
Pather is also part of a thought-provoking panel discussion on “Mapping the customer journey—exploring the true meaning of customer experience delivery” on the same day. The conversation will explore the benefits and challenges of operating in the digital world and highlight core competencies that cannot be forgotten when considering the true meaning of CX delivery. High-profile brands engage easily with the tech savvy customer, and driving marketing through multiple channels is a tried and tested method. But is that enough?
The moderator of this panel discussion is well-known CX strategist and business advisor, Julia Ahlfeldt, and the other participants joining Pather in the panel are:
• Nancy Moodley, Head of Customer Experience, Digital and CRM, Nissan, South Africa
• Brett Butler, Country Manager, Avaya, South Africa
• Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Bidvest Financial Services, South Africa
• Qaalfa Dibeehi, Dean of Customer experience leadership, Majid Al Futtaim
Everything related to a customer’s experience
A platform for CX experts and professionals to connect in person, learn, and share insights, the CEM Africa programme features workshops, keynotes and an exhibition with CX-perts and companies from South Africa and abroad, digging into everything related to a customer’s experience of a brand, from CX strategy, customer and employee engagement, CX service design, AI and CX technologies, to IT and business collaboration and marketing and brand building.
The following CX-perts from well-known companies and consultancies will also be in action at the CEM Africa Summit:
- Anton de Wet, Chief Client Officer, Nedbank
- Amanda Reekie, Founding Director and CEO, ovatoyou
- Yugeshree Frylinck, Local CXPA Chapter Lead, The CX Group
- Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director General, Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism
- Janine George, CPTO, Carrol Boyes
- Kamohelo Potloane, CX Officer, Rand Water
- Maroba Maduma, Chief Customer Service Officer, SA Taxi
- Neshica Naidu, Chief Customer Officer | Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Limited
- Lynton Peters, Founder and CEO, One Cart
- Saint Francis Tohlang, Director – Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Nestlé
- Lihle Dlamini, Chief Marketing Officer, Eastern Cape Parks Tourism Agency
- Lynne Blignaut, Group Loyalty and Customer Rewards, Dischem
- Philip Moepya, Group - Head Experience Design, Standard Bank
- Shaun Edmeston, Director of Customer Experience, ABSA Group
- Anthea Williams, Customer Experience Manager, Sanlam Reality
- Mandisa Makubalo, Founder and Managing Director, Unlimited Experiences
- Mumbi Odame, Head of Customer Experience and Design, Rand Merchant Bank
- Wendy Houlson, Group CX Service Manager, Spar Group
- Errol van Graan, Chief Officer Customer Operations, Vodacom
- Moses Duma, Head Group Customer Experience Strategy, Old Mutual Limited
- Brenda Zuma, Customer Service and Operations Manager, Superbalist
- Vincent Viviers, Head Ecommerce, Pick n Pay
- Simon Hartley, Lead Exec, Delivery services, Group Ecommerce, Massmart
- Maritza Curry, Head of Data, BNP Paribas Personal Finance
- Dennis Wakabayashi, Chief Collaborator | Global Voice of #CX, Team Wakabayashi
- Dino Bernicchi, Head of Machine Learning, HomeChoice International PLC
- Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, Chief Experience Officer, Africa Prudential PLC
As well as the following industry experts:
· Charlie Stewart, CEO, Rogerwilco
· Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager – Africa, Zoho
· Stefan Grieben, CEO, Novomind
· Reynhard Uys, Chief Experience Officer, Immersion Group
· Ismail Dawjee, Head of Experience Design, Immersion Group
· Alistair Freeman, CEO, Freshtech Africa
· Gary Cameron, Customer Engagement Solutions Specialist, Avaya
How to join them?
Go to the event website to download the CEM Africa agenda or to register to attend.
About CEM Africa
CEM Africa is the largest CX event on the continent and is organised by Kinetic Events, which is a partner of The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa).
Event dates and venue:
Dates: 23–24 August 2022
Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town
NICE Systems, the lead sponsor of the upcoming CEM Africa Summit from 23–24 August in Cape Town, recently won yet another CX award at the 15th annual Research Digital Innovation Awards for its CXone cloud customer experience platform. It was designed to create seamless digital customer experiences, addressing the full CXi (CX interactions) landscape with the unique capability to understand customer intent and optimal experiences and inject knowledge across the customer journey, and allowing organisations to build smart assistants with a data-driven approach and not based on guesswork.
Siva Pather, the MD of NICE Systems in South Africa, will reveal more about the CXone system during a workshop on the solutions display floor at the CEM Africa exhibition entitled: “Driving frictionless experiences for the contact centre and beyond” on the opening day on 23 August. On Day 2, he will deliver one of the keynote addresses during the opening session on “The New Standard for Delivering Exceptional CX.”
Mapping the customer journey
Pather is also part of a thought-provoking panel discussion on “Mapping the customer journey—exploring the true meaning of customer experience delivery” on the same day. The conversation will explore the benefits and challenges of operating in the digital world and highlight core competencies that cannot be forgotten when considering the true meaning of CX delivery. High-profile brands engage easily with the tech savvy customer, and driving marketing through multiple channels is a tried and tested method. But is that enough?
The moderator of this panel discussion is well-known CX strategist and business advisor, Julia Ahlfeldt, and the other participants joining Pather in the panel are:
• Nancy Moodley, Head of Customer Experience, Digital and CRM, Nissan, South Africa
• Brett Butler, Country Manager, Avaya, South Africa
• Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Bidvest Financial Services, South Africa
• Qaalfa Dibeehi, Dean of Customer experience leadership, Majid Al Futtaim
Everything related to a customer’s experience
A platform for CX experts and professionals to connect in person, learn, and share insights, the CEM Africa programme features workshops, keynotes and an exhibition with CX-perts and companies from South Africa and abroad, digging into everything related to a customer’s experience of a brand, from CX strategy, customer and employee engagement, CX service design, AI and CX technologies, to IT and business collaboration and marketing and brand building.
The following CX-perts from well-known companies and consultancies will also be in action at the CEM Africa Summit:
- Anton de Wet, Chief Client Officer, Nedbank
- Amanda Reekie, Founding Director and CEO, ovatoyou
- Yugeshree Frylinck, Local CXPA Chapter Lead, The CX Group
- Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director General, Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism
- Janine George, CPTO, Carrol Boyes
- Kamohelo Potloane, CX Officer, Rand Water
- Maroba Maduma, Chief Customer Service Officer, SA Taxi
- Neshica Naidu, Chief Customer Officer | Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Limited
- Lynton Peters, Founder and CEO, One Cart
- Saint Francis Tohlang, Director – Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Nestlé
- Lihle Dlamini, Chief Marketing Officer, Eastern Cape Parks Tourism Agency
- Lynne Blignaut, Group Loyalty and Customer Rewards, Dischem
- Philip Moepya, Group - Head Experience Design, Standard Bank
- Shaun Edmeston, Director of Customer Experience, ABSA Group
- Anthea Williams, Customer Experience Manager, Sanlam Reality
- Mandisa Makubalo, Founder and Managing Director, Unlimited Experiences
- Mumbi Odame, Head of Customer Experience and Design, Rand Merchant Bank
- Wendy Houlson, Group CX Service Manager, Spar Group
- Errol van Graan, Chief Officer Customer Operations, Vodacom
- Moses Duma, Head Group Customer Experience Strategy, Old Mutual Limited
- Brenda Zuma, Customer Service and Operations Manager, Superbalist
- Vincent Viviers, Head Ecommerce, Pick n Pay
- Simon Hartley, Lead Exec, Delivery services, Group Ecommerce, Massmart
- Maritza Curry, Head of Data, BNP Paribas Personal Finance
- Dennis Wakabayashi, Chief Collaborator | Global Voice of #CX, Team Wakabayashi
- Dino Bernicchi, Head of Machine Learning, HomeChoice International PLC
- Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, Chief Experience Officer, Africa Prudential PLC
As well as the following industry experts:
· Charlie Stewart, CEO, Rogerwilco
· Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager – Africa, Zoho
· Stefan Grieben, CEO, Novomind
· Reynhard Uys, Chief Experience Officer, Immersion Group
· Ismail Dawjee, Head of Experience Design, Immersion Group
· Alistair Freeman, CEO, Freshtech Africa
· Gary Cameron, Customer Engagement Solutions Specialist, Avaya
How to join them?
Go to the event website to download the CEM Africa agenda or to register to attend.
About CEM Africa
CEM Africa is the largest CX event on the continent and is organised by Kinetic Events, which is a partner of The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa).
Event dates and venue:
Dates: 23–24 August 2022
Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town
Contact
CEM Africa SummitContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.cemafricasummit.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.cemafricasummit.com
Categories