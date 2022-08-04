Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Hair Harvest: a Story About Empowerment, Pride, Appreciation, Love and Family," by Semona Nash
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Hair Harvest: a children’s storybook," written by Semona Nash and illustrated by Trusy Lampety.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Hair Harvest
This story is about a young girl called Micha who is playful and inquisitive. Her Mum and Dad nurture and care for her with all their hearts.
They teach Micha how important it is to keep her hair healthy, especially Afro-textured hair.
Hair Harvest aims to build awareness and appreciation of Afro-textured hair as well as pride and empowerment.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (34 pages)
Dimensions 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943544
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B6D6KMM7
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/HAIRHARVEST
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
