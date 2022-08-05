Brand New from HGBM and Author, Frank Adkins
Springfield, OH, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
Of Life and Automobiles by Frank Adkins is a collection of true stories about cars and the owners who love them. The tales in this book offer insight about the automotive lifestyle and the genuine, good-hearted people who comprise the car community.
Frank Adkins is a life-long car enthusiast who has been writing professionally since the early 1990s. His work has appeared in numerous national magazines, and he has published four other books including Jack Kramer’s Journey and Asleep at the Keyboard. Since 2005 he has been a feature writer for Cruising Magazine, a regional publication serving Delaware, New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northeastern Maryland. In addition to writing, he is an ASE certified Master Automobile Technician who worked in various shops and dealerships for nearly thirty years. He has been teaching Automotive Technology courses at both the secondary and post-secondary levels for nearly twenty years. In his spare time, he enjoys participating in grassroots level drag racing, auto cross competition, and closed-circuit road racing, and he is a two-time competitor in the Tire Rack One Lap of America. He and his wife, Kristan, own several classic muscle cars, and they belong to multiple car clubs. They enjoy participating in car shows, cruises, and road rallies. They also enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and vacationing in northern Maine.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Of Life and Automobiles by Frank Adkins is a collection of true stories about cars and the owners who love them. The tales in this book offer insight about the automotive lifestyle and the genuine, good-hearted people who comprise the car community.
Frank Adkins is a life-long car enthusiast who has been writing professionally since the early 1990s. His work has appeared in numerous national magazines, and he has published four other books including Jack Kramer’s Journey and Asleep at the Keyboard. Since 2005 he has been a feature writer for Cruising Magazine, a regional publication serving Delaware, New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northeastern Maryland. In addition to writing, he is an ASE certified Master Automobile Technician who worked in various shops and dealerships for nearly thirty years. He has been teaching Automotive Technology courses at both the secondary and post-secondary levels for nearly twenty years. In his spare time, he enjoys participating in grassroots level drag racing, auto cross competition, and closed-circuit road racing, and he is a two-time competitor in the Tire Rack One Lap of America. He and his wife, Kristan, own several classic muscle cars, and they belong to multiple car clubs. They enjoy participating in car shows, cruises, and road rallies. They also enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and vacationing in northern Maine.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories