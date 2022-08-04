Tom Lizotte Named SAN Group Chief Operating Officer
Larry Rose, current Chief Operating Officer, will continue as SAN Group President.
Hampton, NH, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Tom Lizotte has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer, effective August 1, 2022. Larry Rose, current Chief Operating Officer, will continue as SAN Group President.
“Tom brings a proven track record of success and a strong commitment to the independent agency channel to his role,” said Larry Rose, “We are very excited to have him on the team.”
Lizotte’s expertise includes new business development, product launch and promotion, and agency engagement. Prior to joining SAN Group, Lizotte held a variety of positions at Liberty Mutual Group, culminating in Assistant Vice President & Region Director for Safeco Insurance. There, he led a team of senior New England territory managers and oversaw 860 agencies across 1,250 locations, representing over $270 million of total direct written premium.
“I have worked closely with SAN for a number of years, and am pleased to join the organization,” said Lizotte. “I look forward to working with SAN’s staff and member agencies to continue our mutual growth and success.”
Lizotte received a Master of Business Administration with a minor in Management Information Systems from Salem State University and a bachelor’s in mathematics from Boston College. He has also completed the Disney’s Approach series through the Disney Institute.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
