Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Maze – Short Stories to Faze," by Sean Sheehan
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Maze – a collection of short stories," by Sean Sheehan.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Maze:
Two shop assistants are disturbed by the behaviour of a girl who displays an unusual interest in insects. A train driver is traumatised by a fatal incident when he is driving a train. When a murder happens near his home a pensioner, suffering from cognitive decline, wonders if he witnessed an event that led to the murder. A burglar, during a robbery, stumbles upon an object that leads to a terrible discovery. The rivalry between twin sisters leads to destruction. A pharmacist finds himself in deadly conflict with the IRA during the War of Independence in Ireland. A traveller gets caught up in the armed struggle during the War of Independence in Ireland.
These are some of the stories in a collection that spans contemporary Britain and Ireland and twentieth-century Ireland.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (390 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.3 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943797
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7KTHYQ5
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/MAZE
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Two shop assistants are disturbed by the behaviour of a girl who displays an unusual interest in insects. A train driver is traumatised by a fatal incident when he is driving a train. When a murder happens near his home a pensioner, suffering from cognitive decline, wonders if he witnessed an event that led to the murder. A burglar, during a robbery, stumbles upon an object that leads to a terrible discovery. The rivalry between twin sisters leads to destruction. A pharmacist finds himself in deadly conflict with the IRA during the War of Independence in Ireland. A traveller gets caught up in the armed struggle during the War of Independence in Ireland.
These are some of the stories in a collection that spans contemporary Britain and Ireland and twentieth-century Ireland.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (390 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.3 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943797
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7KTHYQ5
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/MAZE
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories