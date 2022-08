Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Maze – Short Stories to Faze," by Sean Sheehan

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 04, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About Maze:Two shop assistants are disturbed by the behaviour of a girl who displays an unusual interest in insects. A train driver is traumatised by a fatal incident when he is driving a train. When a murder happens near his home a pensioner, suffering from cognitive decline, wonders if he witnessed an event that led to the murder. A burglar, during a robbery, stumbles upon an object that leads to a terrible discovery. The rivalry between twin sisters leads to destruction. A pharmacist finds himself in deadly conflict with the IRA during the War of Independence in Ireland. A traveller gets caught up in the armed struggle during the War of Independence in Ireland.These are some of the stories in a collection that spans contemporary Britain and Ireland and twentieth-century Ireland.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (390 pages)Dimensions 14.0 x 1.3 x 21.6 cmISBN-13 9781800943797Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7KTHYQ5Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/MAZEPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002