Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Dark Night," by A.D. Hewitt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Dark Night – a young adult fantasy," by A.D. Hewitt.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Dark Night:
Alan, a school leaver, had failed his examinations at college. His mother, Mrs Watkins, forced her son to go to church. He went as a last resort. During Bible Week, one night Alan saw the heavenly sky. It was the dark night he had dreamt of.
As a boy, Alan played soldiers. He dreamt he was a king. Having a vivid imagination, he also liked to write stories.
One day, Alan’s aunt has a visitor at his uncle’s big house. Alan meets Jeanette and her mother and befriends them. Alan refers to himself as a “King,” while Jeanette calls herself “Queen.”
Was Alan reliving his childhood fantasies and dreams as a King of a Castle?
One beautiful summer night, Alan and Jeanette go to the garden. Alan dreams of Jeanette. Both Alan and Jeanette are King and Queen. All the subjects that night were forbidden entry into the marquee.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (64 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 0.4 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943469 / 9781800943506
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B3F3K73P
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/DARKNIGHT
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
