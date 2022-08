Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Confessions," by A.D. Hewitt

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 04, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About Confessions:Nicole Tweed was a London Secretary working for a top firm in the City. Nicole lived a glamorous lifestyle but it dissatified her.Her friends were a bad influence and her boss corrupted her. Nicole’s life was sinful and the married secretaries were wanton.So one day, Nicole attended Confessions and she confessed to the Priest. Life for Nicole certainly changed for the better. Nicole was no longer prurient, worldly and materialistic.Nicole became a spirtual Catholic with the ideals, values and ethics of a Catholic.Reflecting deeply on her confession, it was the best thing she ever did. Her life of darkness had turned into light.She’s now a practising Catholic. A virgin Catholic,This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (30 pages)Dimensions 14.0 x 0.4 x 21.6 cmISBN-13 9781800943681 / 9781800943711Kindle eBook ASIN B0B6GXK8JQAmazon URL: https://getbook.at/ConfessionsPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002