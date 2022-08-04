Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Confessions," by A.D. Hewitt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Confessions," by A.D. Hewitt.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Confessions:
Nicole Tweed was a London Secretary working for a top firm in the City. Nicole lived a glamorous lifestyle but it dissatified her.
Her friends were a bad influence and her boss corrupted her. Nicole’s life was sinful and the married secretaries were wanton.
So one day, Nicole attended Confessions and she confessed to the Priest. Life for Nicole certainly changed for the better. Nicole was no longer prurient, worldly and materialistic.
Nicole became a spirtual Catholic with the ideals, values and ethics of a Catholic.
Reflecting deeply on her confession, it was the best thing she ever did. Her life of darkness had turned into light.
She’s now a practising Catholic. A virgin Catholic,
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (30 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 0.4 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943681 / 9781800943711
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B6GXK8JQ
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/Confessions
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
Categories