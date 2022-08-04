Pop Songwriting-Producers Caribe Norwé to Collaborate with Singer AzzieDay on New Single
Portland, OR, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rising songwriting-producer-vocal duo Caribe Norwé and pop singer AzzieDay are proud to announce the release of their first single together, "Human Endeavor."
"Human Endeavor" is now available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and more.
Caribe Norwé's music has been compared to Tame Impala, Japanese Breakfast, and Omar Apollo.
According to Eric Leavell and Pierre Carbuccia of Caribe Norwé, "The single structurally came together as what we call a 'compliment sandwich.' The existential and challenging nature of the lyrics inspired us to start and end the song with something easy to listen to, and as the song progresses deeper into existential dread, the track becomes more and more explosive, before surprisingly returning to the beginning, reinforcing the cyclical nature of life."
The track was written collaboratively between Leavell, Carbuccia and AzzieDay. Azzie had written a poem containing most of the lyrics that are in the final recording, and wanted to draw inspiration from "This Must Be The Place" by Talking Heads, which kicked off the songwriting process.
The single was recorded in Portland, OR at Leavell's home studio.
Caribe Norwé are a songwriting and production duo composed of musicians Leavell and Carbuccia. Their group name is slang for "Caribbean Northwest." Caribe Norwé highlights the coming together of two worlds in their name and music. AzzieDay and Caribe Norwé met in October 2021 and immediately got to work on "Human Endeavor" as their first collaborative effort.
Caribe Norwé’s debut single "Drive With Me" gained over 15,000 listens on Spotify and YouTube.
Leavell and Carbuccia are planning to have a busy second half of 2022 with the release of three Caribe Norwé singles and two EPs dropping near the end of summer and into the fall, with one of the EPs being developed with Azzie for release soon.
Big Noise has worked with Caribe Norwé since May 2022, providing career consultation, direction, and PR.
Official links:
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/human-endeavor/1628941309?i=1628941311
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5oRzQYMLriuBD2tUCCt2X1?si=G1654pMYRhSRQjqV5SzR6A
YouTube: https://youtu.be/qU_Vzr3woZE
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caribenorwe/
Official website: http://www.caribenorwe.com/
