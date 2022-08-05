Coffee Shop and Psychotherapist Bring Happiness to Bicester
Bicester, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new project in Bicester aims to improve mental health and wellbeing amongst Oxfordshire residents.
Happier Bicester offers free happiness workshops and low-cost psychotherapy/counselling for locals, led by trained psychotherapist and happiness facilitator, Laura Duester.
Happiness workshops take place at FLTR Coffee, a community coffee shop in Bicester’s Langford Village. Participation is completely free of charge, thanks to funding from FLTR Coffee’s Generosity Grant.
Workshops explore the science and art of sustainable happiness, based on decades of research in positive psychology. Participants will learn how to increase contentment and satisfaction in life, all whilst enjoying coffee and cake.
Workshops run monthly, commencing on 15 September 2022. Each event will have a different theme, with topics including self-compassion, happier relationships and gratitude. More information and booking can be found at bit.ly/happierbicester.
The Happier Bicester project also includes a low-cost therapy programme for participants who want to explore their mental health and happiness in greater depth. The programme includes 10 sessions of individual and group psychotherapy.
Laura Duester says: “Research shows that happiness is a skill that anyone can learn. I’ve seen a huge increase in people struggling with anxiety and other mental health problems in my practice, following the recent Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis.
“I’m delighted to be able to share actionable, evidence-based happiness and psychotherapy techniques to help local people improve their mental health and live more happily. I’m hugely grateful to FLTR Coffee for funding the Happier Bicester project so it’s accessible to everyone.”
Mental health support is more vital than ever with 1 in 4 people experiencing a mental health problem each year in England (Mind, 2022). Recent research has also shown a 25% increase in depression and anxiety globally since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic (World Health Organisation, 2022).
Happiness workshop take place at FLTR Coffee, Nightingale Place, Bicester OX26 6XX, and are suitable for adults and older teenagers. Upcoming dates and themes are:
· 15 September, 7-8:30pm: What is happiness?
· 13 October, 7-8:30pm: Self-compassion
· 10 November, 7-8:30pm: Happier relationships
· 1 December, 7-8:30pm: Gratitude and peace
The Happier Bicester low-cost therapy programme also commences in September 2022, with sessions taking place either in Langford Village, Bicester, or online.
For further information about Happier Bicester or to book a place, visit bit.ly/happierbicester or contact Laura on info@ldtherapy.co.uk.
Contact
Laura Duester
+44 7874 627313
www.ldtherapy.co.uk
