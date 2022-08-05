Fraud Fighters Nethone Bolster C-Level Leadership for Future Rapid Expansion
Fraud fighters Nethone has strengthened its C-level leadership as the company faces future expansion to combat rising global fraud rates.
London, United Kingdom, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global fraud fighter Nethone has announced C-level changes as the company continues to grow its operations. The new additions are aimed at improving the capabilities of its advanced proprietary fraud fighting solution for eCommerce merchants and financial institutions operating in both web and native mobile channels. The changes see the appointment of Mark Burton as Chief Technology Officer, who joins Hubert Rachwalski (CEO), Mateusz Czech (COO) and Maciej Pitucha, promoted to Chief Data Officer.
Mark Burton, an experienced software leader and developer of solutions to combat AML financial crimes, will be responsible for scaling up and engineering the company’s unique fraud detection solutions to support its rapidly increasing customer base. He joins Nethone from the UK’s AML SaaS company Northrow. Mark’s previous experience includes senior engineering leadership roles within Yell, GeoSentric and NEC. He is a graduate of The University of Manchester, having gained a PhD in High Energy Physics, which was preceded by a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science & Physics.
“I am delighted to be joining Nethone at this exciting time,” said Mark.
“I was attracted to the company’s innovative machine learning approach to online fraud detection and the many challenging problems that still remain to be solved in this field. I love solving real-world problems for customers by creating elegant and easy-to-use digital products using the latest technologies,” he added.
Mark’s appointment is accompanied by the promotion of Maciej Pitucha to Chief Data Officer, moving from his role as Head of Data Science after joining the company in 2018. Maciej’s responsibilities will remain in the scope of data science, and engineering with the addition of product management.
“We are building the most comprehensive malicious actions detection engine. Our advanced fraud solution is available to every company with a website or mobile app - regardless of size and industry - from airlines, eCommerce through to financial institutions (including cryptocurrency exchanges, banks and payment processors/gateways),” said Maciej.
“Fueled by big data, machine learning and fresh darknet insights, we already prevent payment and affiliate fraud, account takeover (ATO), promo abuse and power our clients with data for their own internal use. Now we plan to expand our capabilities,” he added.
Maciej has a wealth of experience in IT project implementation, data science and engineering, having previously worked in Warsaw and Munich for consulting firms Deloitte and EY, before moving to Startups FinAi and then Nethone. He graduated from the Warsaw School of Economics with a BA and MA in Quantitative Methods in Economics and Information Systems.
Regarding the C-Level changes, Hubert Rachwalski, Nethone’s CEO said: "I am thrilled that Mark and Maciej will enrich our leadership team. Their impeccable track record, experience and skillsets will allow us to even more aggressively grasp market opportunities going forward."
