SmartTOP Convertible Top Module for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster Available Soon

Soon, the SmartTOP additional convertible top control from Mods4cars will be available for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197). The retrofit convertible top module enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key.