BOC Sciences Shares Its Strategic Emphasis on NTPs During the Pandemic
"Whether your studies involve DNA sequencing, cDNA synthesis, RT-PCR, RCA, MDA, DNA labeling, in vitro transcription, siRNA synthesis, or RNA amplification, we stock hundreds of modified or natural NTPs to suit your various molecular biological applications," a BOC Sciences manager announces to the public.
New York, NY, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As an active participant in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, BOC Sciences emphasizes its enterprise in nucleoside triphosphates & nucleotides development in recent years since there are pressing demands on raw materials for mRNA technology development.
There is a special list of mRNA vaccine related raw materials at BOC Sciences, suggesting its enormous contribution to the anti-COVID-19 campaign. The comprehensive inventory encompasses ribo-Nucleoside diphosphates (NDPs), ribo-Nucleoside monophosphates (NMPs), ribo-Nucleoside triphosphates (NTPs), Cap Analogs, and more. With these industry-leading offerings, many mRNA vaccine developers breathe a sigh of relief since they are now able to obtain certified and sustainable raw materials for their mRNA vaccine projects.
BOC Sciences takes quality control of NTPs very seriously, which accounts for a large number of its new customers coming back for subsequent cooperation while regular customers would like to unswervingly maintain the partnership.
All the ribo-Nucleoside triphosphates (NTPs) are extensively tested and validated for downstream applications. They boast a high level of purity and are verified by HPLC. Quality testings help ensure that NTPs have excellent performance in molecular biology experiments. In addition to HPLC, BOC Sciences has employed a variety of analytical methods for quality assessment.
It's worth noting that BOC Sciences supplies NTP sets of ATP, CTP, GTP, and UTP for distinct scientific or commercial purposes. Its complete NTP inventory shows the advantage of reduced outsourcing workload for customers who are running multiple projects simultaneously. Additionally, BOC Sciences' nucleic acid chemists are experts in the synthesis of unique NTPs. With demands for larger quantities, specific concentrations, or custom nucleotide synthesis, researchers or corporate purchasers can get tailored support upon request. Summed up in one sentence, BOC Sciences does what customers want and considers about what they care, which drives it to the top position in the industry.
"We have cultivated multiple methods to manufacture NTPs such as chemical synthesis or other alternative tactics such as enzymatic synthesis. With the constant advances in techniques, there's a reasonable prospect that our NTPs will bring better economic effectiveness and more quality assurance to a broad scope of partners," said the BOC Sciences technical adviser.
About
BOC Sciences provides a wide range of chemicals and biochemicals. Its quality NTPs have served global researchers or corporations in the research about DNA sequencing and other molecular biology applications.
